Carmi, IL

WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Suspect plows through cornfield during high-speed chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing several charges after police say he took a passenger on a wild ride before plowing through a cornfield in Evansville. An Indiana State Police Trooper says at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, they noticed an Oldsmobile sedan speeding nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on Highway 41. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Carmi, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Mcleansboro, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
wevv.com

Man facing charges after allegedly strangling child's mother

An Evansville man is facing charges after allegedly strangling his child's mother. Evansville police say officers were dispatched to a home on Jefferson Avenue, for domestic violence in progress early Saturday morning. After the officers arrived at the residence, 28-year-old Davion Lemay Robinson was taken into custody. The victim told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man arrested on child molesting charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is now behind bars after he was arrested in Vanderburgh County on numerous felony charges. Timothy M. Hart, 33, was booked into the jail Saturday evening after a warrant arrest. According to court records, the warrant was issued a day before he was taken into custody. He’s being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
14news.com

Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman woke up to a man trying to break into her hotel room through her window. It happened Thursday evening at the Woodspring Suites off Stahl Drive. According to police reports, the woman was trying to sleep and woke up when she...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wfcnnews.com

Person hit by semi in construction zone near Zeigler

UPDATE 9/30/22 3:32 P.M. - Emergency crews on scene say a construction employee was involved in the accident. In a statement, Laborers Local 773 said this afternoon that one of their members was involved in an accident... "We’ve learned that a member was apparently backed over by a semi this...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of East Meade Drive just before 1 p.m. Friday in reference to a house fire. According to a press release, a passer-by reported smoke and flames coming from a front window of the home. Fire crews on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother seeks justice after child’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville mother is grieving and searching for answers after the death of her 18 month old son. His death, police say, was at the hands of her boyfriend, 21 year old Tavion Cobb, who is now charged with murder and neglect. The mother, Germia Groves, says the pain makes it […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Drug Bust

On Monday, 09-26-2022, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 300 block of Shelby in reference to a firearm possibly being discharged. At the conclusion of the investigation, Christopher C. Johnson was placed under arrest for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of...
VINCENNES, IN
whopam.com

Man injured in Parkway accident dies

The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews on scene after train strikes truck in Webster County

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have responded to the scene of a train crash in Webster County that left a truck on its side. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash sometime before 6 o’clock Tuesday evening. Chief Deputy Scott Starkey says the accident happened between a truck and a train. […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

Grayville School District Conducting Investigation Following Alleged Inappropriate Search

The Grayville Community Unit School District #1 can confirm that a student search was conducted yesterday at the high school. Administration had obtained permission from the parent to conduct a search. The district is currently conducting an investigation of the matter. No disciplinary consequences have been issued to any student or staff member involved in the search. The Board of Education will fully evaluate this matter upon conclusion of the investigation.
GRAYVILLE, IL

