HCSO and EPD: Joint auto theft investigation leads to Henderson man’s arrest
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department in collaboration with the Evansville Police Department, arrested Brandon Lynn, 27, of Henderson, on Friday after receiving information about two ongoing theft investigations.
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
wjpf.com
Two suspects have been charged following a fatal shooting in Jefferson County
Two people have been charged following a fatal shooting in Jefferson County. 23 year old Treyaveon Massie and 43 year old Retha McIntire, both of Evansville, IN have been arrested for First Degree Murder. The charges come after a report of a shooting at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park
ISP: Suspect plows through cornfield during high-speed chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing several charges after police say he took a passenger on a wild ride before plowing through a cornfield in Evansville. An Indiana State Police Trooper says at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, they noticed an Oldsmobile sedan speeding nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on Highway 41. […]
wevv.com
Man facing charges after allegedly strangling child's mother
An Evansville man is facing charges after allegedly strangling his child's mother. Evansville police say officers were dispatched to a home on Jefferson Avenue, for domestic violence in progress early Saturday morning. After the officers arrived at the residence, 28-year-old Davion Lemay Robinson was taken into custody. The victim told...
Police chase ends in Vanderburgh County cornfield
(WEHT) - Police say a man is in custody on Thursday after a car chase ended in a cornfield near Waterworks and Weinbach.
Evansville man arrested on child molesting charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is now behind bars after he was arrested in Vanderburgh County on numerous felony charges. Timothy M. Hart, 33, was booked into the jail Saturday evening after a warrant arrest. According to court records, the warrant was issued a day before he was taken into custody. He’s being […]
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
14news.com
Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman woke up to a man trying to break into her hotel room through her window. It happened Thursday evening at the Woodspring Suites off Stahl Drive. According to police reports, the woman was trying to sleep and woke up when she...
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
Affidavit reveals new details in Evansville toddler’s death
(WEHT) - A probable cause affidavit from Evansville Police is providing more information after a man was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday.
wfcnnews.com
Person hit by semi in construction zone near Zeigler
UPDATE 9/30/22 3:32 P.M. - Emergency crews on scene say a construction employee was involved in the accident. In a statement, Laborers Local 773 said this afternoon that one of their members was involved in an accident... "We’ve learned that a member was apparently backed over by a semi this...
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
14news.com
EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of East Meade Drive just before 1 p.m. Friday in reference to a house fire. According to a press release, a passer-by reported smoke and flames coming from a front window of the home. Fire crews on...
Mother seeks justice after child’s death
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville mother is grieving and searching for answers after the death of her 18 month old son. His death, police say, was at the hands of her boyfriend, 21 year old Tavion Cobb, who is now charged with murder and neglect. The mother, Germia Groves, says the pain makes it […]
14news.com
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Drug Bust
On Monday, 09-26-2022, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 300 block of Shelby in reference to a firearm possibly being discharged. At the conclusion of the investigation, Christopher C. Johnson was placed under arrest for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of...
whopam.com
Man injured in Parkway accident dies
The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
Crews on scene after train strikes truck in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have responded to the scene of a train crash in Webster County that left a truck on its side. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash sometime before 6 o’clock Tuesday evening. Chief Deputy Scott Starkey says the accident happened between a truck and a train. […]
wrul.com
Grayville School District Conducting Investigation Following Alleged Inappropriate Search
The Grayville Community Unit School District #1 can confirm that a student search was conducted yesterday at the high school. Administration had obtained permission from the parent to conduct a search. The district is currently conducting an investigation of the matter. No disciplinary consequences have been issued to any student or staff member involved in the search. The Board of Education will fully evaluate this matter upon conclusion of the investigation.
