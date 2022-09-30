Chances are pretty good that Guy Branum has made you laugh more times than you know. You might recognize him as a panelist on Chelsea Lately; or from his excellent book My Life as a Goddess; or in his role as the gleefully libidinous Henry in Bros, a film he also helped write and co-produce. But Branum has also been hard at work behind the scenes of many more projects: He’s one of the writers and co-producers on Hacks; he’s written for The Mindy Project, the television adaptation of A League of Their Own, and Billy on the Street; and he was a co-producer on Punk’d and consulted on Adam Ruins Everything. He’s also working on the upcoming Mel Brooks variety series History of the World, Part II, and will appear in the Apple TV+ series Platonic alongside Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as—you’ll never believe this—a mean gay lawyer.

