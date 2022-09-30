Read full article on original website
Spain, Germany Discuss Energy Crisis Before EU Summit
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the...
Russia: Annual Grain Harvest to Grow 5 Million Tonnes Thanks to 'New Territories'
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain will be...
Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount
Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. Despite the embattled president’s...
Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
German Police See State Actor Role in Nord Stream Blasts as Probable - Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BKA federal police assumes explosions in the Nord Stream pipelines last week were "a targeted act of sabotage" and said it is probable that state actors were involved, the Spiegel weekly reported, citing a letter to industry representatives. The BKA said in the letter that it...
Kremlin Insists Lost Territory in Ukraine ‘Will Be With Russia Forever’ as Kyiv Gathers Momentum
The Kremlin offered a bold assessment thoroughly divorced from the devastating realities on the ground it faces in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying that the four territories Russian President Vladimir Putin have annexed “will be with Russia forever” even as Ukrainian troops continue to gain ground there. [. READ:
Kremlin Prefers 'Balance' After Putin Ally Suggests Using Nuclear Bomb in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said it favoured a "balanced approach" to the issue of nuclear weapons, not based on emotion, after a key ally of President Vladimir Putin called over the weekend for Russia to use a "low-yield nuclear weapon" in Ukraine. Asked about the comments by...
Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Kazakhstan Snubs Russian Demand to Expel Ukrainian Ambassador
ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities on Wednesday rejected a demand from Russia that they expel Ukraine's ambassador over comments about killing Russians, chiding Moscow for what they called an inappropriate tone between "equal strategic partners". Russia's ties with Kazakhstan and some others of its ex-Soviet allies have become strained during...
WTO Warns 'Darkened' Trade Outlook Could Deteriorate Further
GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization forecast a slowdown of global trade growth next year as sharply higher energy and food prices and rising interest rates curb import demand, and warned of a possible contraction if the war in Ukraine worsens. The Geneva-based trade body said on Wednesday that merchandise...
Exclusive-Venezuela's Opposition Seeks U.S. Consultations on Chevron License
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido asked the United States for details of Chevron Corp's expanded license request to operate in the South American country, according to a letter sent to a senior U.S. official on Monday that also asked to be consulted before any U.S. decisions. Guaido's team...
Experts: Russia Finding New Ways to Spread Propaganda Videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18...
Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
Ruminating on Rebellion, Putin Says the State Must Be Strong
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned a Russian teacher at length about an 18th century rebellion which shook Empress Catherine the Great's Russia, offering his own view on the lesson from history: the state must be strong. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, is facing the most...
Myanmar jails Japanese filmmaker for 10 years: diplomatic source
Myanmar's junta has jailed a Japanese filmmaker for 10 years for encouraging dissent against the military and violating an electronic communications law, a diplomatic source told AFP on Thursday. The court sentenced Kubota to "seven years imprisonment" for breaching an electronic communications law, and three years for encouraging dissent, the source said.
Russian Bodies, Shattered Vehicles Mark Moscow's Loss of Ukrainian Town
LYMAN, Ukraine (Reuters) - The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman.
