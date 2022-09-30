ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Spain, Germany Discuss Energy Crisis Before EU Summit

MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount

Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. Despite the embattled president’s...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadri Simson
US News and World Report

Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
CHINA
US News and World Report

China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Eu Countries#Fixed Price#Reuters#Rrb European Union#Eu#European Commission
US News and World Report

Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
US News and World Report

Kazakhstan Snubs Russian Demand to Expel Ukrainian Ambassador

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities on Wednesday rejected a demand from Russia that they expel Ukraine's ambassador over comments about killing Russians, chiding Moscow for what they called an inappropriate tone between "equal strategic partners". Russia's ties with Kazakhstan and some others of its ex-Soviet allies have become strained during...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

WTO Warns 'Darkened' Trade Outlook Could Deteriorate Further

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization forecast a slowdown of global trade growth next year as sharply higher energy and food prices and rising interest rates curb import demand, and warned of a possible contraction if the war in Ukraine worsens. The Geneva-based trade body said on Wednesday that merchandise...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Venezuela's Opposition Seeks U.S. Consultations on Chevron License

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido asked the United States for details of Chevron Corp's expanded license request to operate in the South American country, according to a letter sent to a senior U.S. official on Monday that also asked to be consulted before any U.S. decisions. Guaido's team...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Experts: Russia Finding New Ways to Spread Propaganda Videos

Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Ruminating on Rebellion, Putin Says the State Must Be Strong

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned a Russian teacher at length about an 18th century rebellion which shook Empress Catherine the Great's Russia, offering his own view on the lesson from history: the state must be strong. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, is facing the most...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar jails Japanese filmmaker for 10 years: diplomatic source

Myanmar's junta has jailed a Japanese filmmaker for 10 years for encouraging dissent against the military and violating an electronic communications law, a diplomatic source told AFP on Thursday.  The court sentenced Kubota to "seven years imprisonment" for breaching an electronic communications law, and three years for encouraging dissent, the source said.
MOVIES
US News and World Report

Russian Bodies, Shattered Vehicles Mark Moscow's Loss of Ukrainian Town

LYMAN, Ukraine (Reuters) - The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy