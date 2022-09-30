Read full article on original website
Related
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on results from one small, mid-stage study in […]
ALS drug's approval draws cheers from patients, questions from skeptics
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a controversial new drug for the fatal condition known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. The decision is being hailed by patients and their advocates, but questioned by some scientists. Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, Mass., was approved based on a...
Why Is FDA Approval Of This New ALS Drug So Controversial?
A new drug has just been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and could increase the life expectancy of those diagnosed with ALS. But is it safe?
healio.com
FDA approves oral, fixed-dose therapeutic for adults with ALS
The FDA has approved Relyvrio, an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy for the treatment of adults with ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. According to the release, Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, Amylyx) significantly slowed the loss of physical function in people with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, results of which have been published in several medical journals. ALS currently affects approximately 29,000 Americans, the release stated, and more than 90% of adults with ALS have sporadic disease, with no family history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Label mix up prompts recall of blood pressure and heart drugs
After receiving a report that the label was wrong on a medication, Golden State Medical Supply has recalled one lot of clopidogrel and atenolol. According to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company has recalled clopidogrel 75mg and atenolol 25 mg with the lot number GS046745.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Healthline
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Achieves Blood Sugar and Weight Loss Targets Faster
Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study. They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments. Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Success of experimental Alzheimer’s drug hailed as ‘historic moment’
An experimental drug has slowed the rate of decline in memory and thinking in people with early Alzheimer’s disease in what is being described as a “historic moment” for dementia treatment. The cognition of Alzheimer’s patients given the drug, developed by Eisai and Biogen, declined by 27%...
curetoday.com
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says
The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smithonian
Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial
An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
A breakthrough drug slows Alzheimer’s progression in major clinical trial
Lecanemab, a drug developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company, Eisai Co. Ltd has shown promising results in a clinical trial by slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients who received it, Bloomberg reported. This is the first drug to blunt the progression of the symptom in the final-phase trial so far.
Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Drug Trial
Biogen (BIIB) shares rocketed higher Wednesday after the drugmaker and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co Ltd. unveiled better-than-expected results from a late-stage stud of their developing Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen said the drug, known as lecanemab, improved the slowdown in cognitive function and functional decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease,...
getnews.info
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 100+ Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Insight 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) pipeline landscape. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of...
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared early Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease’s progress in a late-stage study. Eisai announced results late Tuesday from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s....
The FDA Approved EndeavorRx As the First “Game-based digital therapeutic” for Children with ADHD
Video games are widely known to depict many types of images ranging from good to bad. Parents are often hesitant to allow their kids increased exposure to video games, primarily due to the risk of them getting addicted. Now the tables have turned and imagine being prescribed a video game...
hcplive.com
Karan Lal, DO: Eczema Awareness Month and FDA Approval of Dupilumab
A discussion with Dr. Lal on the successful trials and recent approval of dupilumab as a treatment for skin inflammation. The recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of dupilumab for adults with prurigo nodularis (PN) has allowed new avenues of treatment for dermatologists. Dupilumab is a...
curetoday.com
Novel Drug Decreases Fibrosis in Myelofibrosis, A Type of Blood Cancer
Treatment with the novel drug GB2064 was associated with decreased fibrosis in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer, according to findings from an ongoing phase 2 trial. An intermediate assessment of the ongoing phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial showed that the novel drug GB2064 decreased bone marrow fibrosis in...
Comments / 1