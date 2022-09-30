The FDA has approved Relyvrio, an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy for the treatment of adults with ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. According to the release, Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, Amylyx) significantly slowed the loss of physical function in people with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, results of which have been published in several medical journals. ALS currently affects approximately 29,000 Americans, the release stated, and more than 90% of adults with ALS have sporadic disease, with no family history.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO