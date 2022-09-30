Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Rivian Shares Jump on Backing 2022 Production Target
(Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc rose nearly 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company delivered a record number of vehicles in the third quarter and backed its target of producing 25,000 vehicles this year. Rivian's positive update came after bigger rival Tesla Inc blamed logistical hurdles...
Consumer Savings Shrink to 2008 Lows
The American consumer is accumulating less money each month and tapping into their savings to pay for basic necessities and bills such as utilties, adding to fears of a recession. The personal savings rate in the U.S. for August was down to 3.5%, which is flat compared to July's rate,...
General Motors Third-Quarter U.S. Auto Sales Jump 24%
(Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a rise in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Monday, as pent-up consumer demand from the pandemic boosted sales volume. The U.S. automaker said third-quarter sales rose 24% to 555,580 vehicles, compared with a year earlier. GM said it plans to increase calendar-year production of...
Micron to Invest up to $100 Billion in Semiconductor Factory in New York
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Micron Technology said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing. The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest...
U.S. Keeps Losing Antitrust Court Battles but Few Expect Pullback
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has been hit with four painful losses at antitrust trials recently but legal experts do not expect the Biden administration's regulators to slow efforts to make American business more competitive. In fact, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have vowed to press...
Semiconductor Shares Jump After EU Introduces Single Charging Port
LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in European semiconductor manufacturers rose on Tuesday after the European Parliament approved rules to introduce a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras to be in use across the bloc by 2024. Shares in ASM International, Infineon, STMicroelectronics and BESI rose between 4.7% and...
Philippine Central Bank Says Ready to Manage Market Disruption as Peso Slumps
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Tuesday it was taking steps to manage any disruption in the financial market, and urged participants not to take advantage of a peso currency hovering at record lows against the dollar. The peso closed at a record 59 to the greenback...
Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
China JD.com Founder Liu Settles U.S. Rape Civil Suit
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape. The suit was part of a long-running legal battle between Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao,...
Buffett's Designated Successor Greg Abel Boosts Berkshire Stake
(Reuters) - Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60,...
U.S. to Curb More Tech Exports to Keep Chips From China Military -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is expected to announce this week new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The measures would aim to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, the people said. The New...
Capping Russia’s oil profits could keep oil flowing to global markets at a reasonable cost while slashing Putin’s war funding
The world as we know it cannot function without oil, giving oil-producing countries an advantage economists call market power. Nations that produce oil are able to set the price, while countries that rely on oil have little choice but to buy it at prices determined by the seller. While this...
