Economist Loren Scott projects the Baton Rouge metro area will add about 4,500 jobs next year and 7,900 in 2024. That would represent growth of 1.1% and 2%, respectively, which would make the Capital Region’s economy the third-fastest growing in the state if his projections hold. An anticipated industrial construction surge and the opening of Amazon’s $200 million fulfillment center next year fuel the optimistic outlook.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO