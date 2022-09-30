ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Baton Rouge Business Report

Gov. Edwards discusses European demand for Louisiana LNG while in London

Gov. John Bel Edwards along with state officials and business leaders discussed Louisiana’s energy transition during last week’s London economic mission, the governor’s office announced. Discussions covered the Russia-Ukraine war’s impact on European demand for Louisiana natural gas, as well as the establishment of an offshore wind,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

2023-2024 Louisiana Economic Forecast

Get the exclusive 2023-2024 economic forecast for the state of Louisiana, from Dr. Loren Scott in conjunction with Baton Rouge Business Report's annual Louisiana Business Symposium. Click here to read…
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Loren Scott projects 12,400 more jobs for Capital Region over the next two years

Economist Loren Scott projects the Baton Rouge metro area will add about 4,500 jobs next year and 7,900 in 2024. That would represent growth of 1.1% and 2%, respectively, which would make the Capital Region’s economy the third-fastest growing in the state if his projections hold. An anticipated industrial construction surge and the opening of Amazon’s $200 million fulfillment center next year fuel the optimistic outlook.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins proposes tax breaks to keep insurers from exiting state

With property insurance underwriters fleeing Louisiana, Congressman Clay Higgins has filed legislation that would offer generous tax breaks to insurance companies as a means of enticing them to remain in the state. House Resolution 9057 proposes to give insurance companies five years of tax exemptions on gross income derived from...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

McCollister: My endorsements for the Nov. 8 election

(Editor’s note: These endorsements are solely those of the author; Business Report does not make political endorsements.) We have important statewide and local elections coming soon (early voting begins on Oct. 25). I encourage you to study the candidates and issues and cast your ballot to be heard. U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: AG race / Roadway funding / Nonprofit grants

Rep. Stefanski running: Republican state Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley officially announced his campaign for Louisiana attorney general today, though he has been running and raising money with the intention to make the 2023 race since January. The Daily Advertiser has the full story. North BR: Baton Rouge government has...
BATON ROUGE, LA

