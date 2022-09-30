The 2022 F Production (FP) Tire Rack Pole Award at the SCCA National Championship Runoffs was earned by Eric Prill in his MaxtonsFight/JPM/Hoosier/Carbotech Mazda Miata. This was the fifth Runoffs pole for the Topeka, KS, resident in his 20th Runoffs appearance. It would also likely be his final race in this Miata, and his last Runoffs for at least a little while — all information we learned after Prill collected his third Runoffs gold medal in the thrilling FP Runoffs race that took place on the final of three Hagerty Race Days.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO