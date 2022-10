This past week, the residents of Tampa Bay were watching as Hurricane Ian bore down on our communities. We all watched as the track of Ian adjusted to the East. We were spared a catastrophic event. But as a result, Hurricane Ian has taken a catastrophic toll on the Southwest Florida Coast, affecting thousands of businesses and residents. To help aid in the recovery efforts, AMPLIFY Clearwater has launched AMPLIFY Hope, a recovery fund focused on providing disaster relief assistance to the communities devasted by the storm.

