Police: Substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old California girl A substitute teacher in Orange County, California, was arrested on Sept. 29 for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl. (NCD)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A substitute teacher in Orange County, California, was arrested Thursday for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Officials with the Santa Ana Police Department confirmed the arrest of Joseph Frances Deluca in a statement shared to social media.

Deluca, 47, was substitute teaching at Edison Elementary School when the 10-year-old girl accused him of touching her inappropriately inside the classroom, KTLA reported.

The incident was reported to police and officers were able to track down Deluca at Robert Heideman Elementary School in Tustin, California, the TV station reported.

According to police, Deluca had been working as a full-time teacher for the past 15 years but switched to substitute teaching two years ago.

In light of Deluca’s lengthy teaching career, police believe there may be additional victims, KTLA reported.

According to the TV station, Deluca taught at multiple elementary and middle schools throughout Westminster, Buena Park, Santa Ana, Fountain Valley and Tustin.

©2022 Cox Media Group