B aked goods at The Curb Kaimukī popped onto my radar because of a natto stroopwafel, of all things, noteworthy for two reasons: There’s not much exciting about a stroopwafel, and while I appreciate natto, I could die happy without eating another stinky bean. Yet in my role as co-organizer of Honolulu’s annual Natto Day celebrations, here came the Curb’s offering of two waffle wafers glued together by a layer of natto caramel. I was smitten. There was zero funk in the smell or taste, just a sweet, buttery, salty caramel studded with bits of fermented beans trailing their slimy strings, and resonant with umami. On subsequent visits I would find a similar profile in The Curb’s miso brown butter buckwheat cookies. And the chocolate chip cookies (both cookies are $3.75), whose crisp exterior gives way to a chewy interior rippling with chunks of Valrhona dark chocolate, are among Honolulu’s best.
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
Gillia Clothing is one of Kailua Town’s newest additions! Gillia is a resort line that was launched in Honolulu in the summer of 2011, and has now opened in the heart of Kailua on Merchant Row. The designer’s love of vintage styles, travels and the beach lifestyle are embodied into effortlessly feminine, yet sophisticated pieces that are known to be very versatile. We spoke with the owner and designer of Gillia, Saori Santos, and sales associate Kennedy Haupt, to learn all about the store and what they have to offer.
For this Aloha Monday, we’re headed to the best side–the west side, to one of Oahu’s best beach spots, Pokai Bay. This new food spot is less than a minute away on Pokai Bay Street. It’s been serving superb local grinds along with an array of bakery goods made daily. We’re talking about the Pokai Bay Restaurant. Joining us with all the details is Alexia Takabayashi, owner of Pokai Bay Restaurant.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the 1920s, UH was a sparse campus in Manoa with few buildings and a small student body. Back then the school went by another name ― the College of Hawaii. Shortly after it became the University of Hawaii, a blind student named Henry Bindt had...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) At the Sacred Hearts Academy Annual Fundraiser called, "Academy Uncorked" on Sept. 24, 2022, Glenn Medeiros who is President of St. Louis High School sang "Nothing's going to change my love for You." A generous donor challenged the Academy saying that he would donate $20,000 to the SHA scholarship fund, if they could find a keyboard for Glenn to play and sing that hit song. Someone found a keyboard and Medeiros sang the song! The fundraiser is for scholarships benefitting young girls who want to attend SHA. The SOLD OUT fundraiser for Sacred Hearts Academy also included the Makaha Sons and Chef Roy Yamaguchi cooking for guests.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposed changes to Hawaii’s concealed carry permit process drew a crowd to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) headquarters on Tuesday. HPD wants to amend the current regulations, which currently restrict most people from getting a concealed carry permit.
The Charger Nation celebrated and honored Kay and Mel Bicoy last night for 50 years of dedication to Pearl City High School and the thousands of students that their love and spirit of Aloha has made an impact in their lives from the classroom, football field, Hawaiian culture, community, and life beyond the halls of PCHS.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not easy to talk about suicide, but that’s exactly what one couple does ever since they lost their son ― who had been a quarterback at Washington State University. Mark and Kym Hilinski give Tyler Talks to honor their son’s memory and help...
The VinFast Ironman World Championship’s Parade of Nations was held Monday afternoon in Kailua-Kona to celebrate approximately 5,000 triathletes who qualified for the elite race from about 90 countries. More than a thousand of fans lined both sides of the route along Aliʻi Drive from Kamehameha Beach Hotel to...
Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern will linger through much of the week over the eastern end of the state where an old frontal boundary lingers. Drier and more stable conditions with moderate northeast trades will continue over the western end through midweek. Trades will diminish Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a front stalls north of the islands. This combined with an area of tropical moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast will support a wet pattern setting up for much of the state this weekend.
