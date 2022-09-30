B aked goods at The Curb Kaimukī popped onto my radar because of a natto stroopwafel, of all things, noteworthy for two reasons: There’s not much exciting about a stroopwafel, and while I appreciate natto, I could die happy without eating another stinky bean. Yet in my role as co-organizer of Honolulu’s annual Natto Day celebrations, here came the Curb’s offering of two waffle wafers glued together by a layer of natto caramel. I was smitten. There was zero funk in the smell or taste, just a sweet, buttery, salty caramel studded with bits of fermented beans trailing their slimy strings, and resonant with umami. On subsequent visits I would find a similar profile in The Curb’s miso brown butter buckwheat cookies. And the chocolate chip cookies (both cookies are $3.75), whose crisp exterior gives way to a chewy interior rippling with chunks of Valrhona dark chocolate, are among Honolulu’s best.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO