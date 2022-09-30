Read full article on original website
mercer.edu
College of Education receives $9.6 million federal grant to diversify teaching workforce
MACON/ATLANTA – Mercer University’s Tift College of Education will partner with five local school districts on a three-year, $9.6 million U.S. Department of Education grant project aimed at strengthening the teacher pipeline in order to increase and diversify the teaching workforce. The award is the largest federal grant...
BET
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled
Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
Clayton News Daily
Broadcaster John Pruitt to discuss his book at Georgia Writers Museum
EATONTON — On July 11,1964, Lt. Colonel Lemuel Penn, with two other Army reserve officers, was driving from Fort Benning, back to his home in Washington, D.C., where he served as the assistant superintendent of the D.C. public schools. Penn, a graduate of Howard University, had been awarded a bronze star for his World War II service in the Philippines. Their Chevrolet was spotted by three members of the KKK who noted their D.C. license plate. As the soldiers approached the Broad River bridge near Colbert, north of Athens, they were gunned down in cold blood. Penn left behind three young children. An all-white jury found the three Klansmen not guilty.
Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
WJCL
Police: Georgia Southern student charged with molesting teen he talked to online
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail on charges he molested a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat. According to a police report obtained by WJCL 22 News, Georgia Southern University Police found the...
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
WTVM
Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
21-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Macon on Saturday night. Authorities confirmed that a 21-year-old woman [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
mercer.edu
9 Macon-area activities that will get you into the fall spirit
Autumn is upon us. While some days it still may be 80 degrees outside, the leaves are changing, cardigans are out of the closet, and the spooky season is here. Living in Macon, there are many great fall activities within a 40-minute drive. Here is my list of activities you won’t want to miss in the coming weeks.
WJCL
School Lawsuit: Bryan County teacher says she was fired for objecting to same-sex book read to kids
A Bryan County woman was pulling double duty as a substitute teacher and mother to her three children. That is until this past August. That's when Lindsey Barr raised concerns about the New York Times Best-Selling picture book 'All Are Welcome,' which depicts same-sex couples parenting and expecting children. The...
Pregnant woman files unfair labor charge against GE Auburn plant: ‘It was just awful’
A former General Electric Aviation employee has filed a federal workplace complaint against the Auburn plant, citing wrongful termination based on her participation in a labor organization. Former manufacturing associate Brenyetta Talley, 31, said she worked at the Auburn plant for six years and won five awards during her employment....
Georgia Southwestern ranks among top universities in the South
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the South’s top regional universities, appearing at No. 48 on the Top Public Universities in the South in the 2022 edition of Best Colleges by U.S. News Media Group. “This...
Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway wants Macon to know they're still in business
Two years ago, state budget cuts caused the Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway to possibly close along with four other locations in the state. In 2020, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black mentioned that the Department of Agriculture had to cut almost $6 million in their budget. After two years,...
Mother, 2 children identified as victims of fiery crash on Georgia highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery traffic accident that left a mother and her two children dead. BCSO said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
WTVM
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
sandiegocountynews.com
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
Kia plant CEO tells state lawmakers affordable housing shortage hurting worker recruitment
Kia’s assembly plant in West Point opened in 2008 with more than enough workers available to produce the first cars. Now, it’s become much harder to fill the 500 new jobs needed to get a new compact SUV off the assembly line. A committee of Georgia legislators heard...
