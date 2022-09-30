ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

BET

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
SAVANNAH, GA
Clayton News Daily

Broadcaster John Pruitt to discuss his book at Georgia Writers Museum

EATONTON — On July 11,1964, Lt. Colonel Lemuel Penn, with two other Army reserve officers, was driving from Fort Benning, back to his home in Washington, D.C., where he served as the assistant superintendent of the D.C. public schools. Penn, a graduate of Howard University, had been awarded a bronze star for his World War II service in the Philippines. Their Chevrolet was spotted by three members of the KKK who noted their D.C. license plate. As the soldiers approached the Broad River bridge near Colbert, north of Athens, they were gunned down in cold blood. Penn left behind three young children. An all-white jury found the three Klansmen not guilty.
EATONTON, GA
13WMAZ

Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTVM

Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
COLUMBUS, GA
mercer.edu

9 Macon-area activities that will get you into the fall spirit

Autumn is upon us. While some days it still may be 80 degrees outside, the leaves are changing, cardigans are out of the closet, and the spooky season is here. Living in Macon, there are many great fall activities within a 40-minute drive. Here is my list of activities you won’t want to miss in the coming weeks.
MACON, GA
WTVM

Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
COLUMBUS, GA
sandiegocountynews.com

Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education

Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
COLUMBUS, GA

