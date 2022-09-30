ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

Seeing green: Puppy born with green fur

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago

STEEP FALLS, Maine — A puppy born on land could be considered green around the gills after it was born with an unusually colored coat.

While a dog with green spots may sound like a character from a Dr. Seuss book, a photo shared by Riverside Lavender Farm on Facebook showed the animal is quite real. The photo shows a small white puppy with a bright green spot.

The green dog was one of eight Great Pyrenees puppies born at the farm to mom Charlotte, WGME reported. The green puppy was the largest in the litter, weighing 1 pound, 2 ounces. The other puppies were all under 10 oz.

“The green was just, it was like somebody took a highlighter to the puppy,” Tammy Braun, the dogs’ owner, told WABI.

The green color comes from a rare phenomenon when light-colored puppies come into contact with a green pigment found in bile, dying their fur in the womb, WGME reported. It’s estimated to happen less than once in every 10,000 births.

Braun told WABI that the little puppy, though remarkable, doesn’t have a name, because she and her husband are looking to place the puppies with families.

