High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Cybersecurity
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about cybersecurity. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in...
South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction
We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
caddoda.com
From the Desk of the DA – September 2022 Report
As we move from the heat of summer to the brisk cooler days of fall, I note with great satisfaction of our office’s jury trial success and that we continue to lead the state in jury trials, despite having only five judges that hear criminal matters, and that the early truancy numbers appear to be back to pre-pandemic levels.
KTBS
Police: Fight over woman leads to homicide in Shreveport; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight over a woman led to a fatal shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue, Shreveport police said. Police say after the fight, the suspect shot the victim in fear he would be shot, leaving...
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
KTBS
Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
theadvocate.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
KTBS
National Night Out: Fighting crime while building community trust
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is strength in numbers and once again, neighbors throughout the nation and the ArkLaTex will be joining forces Tuesday night for a celebration of National Night Out against crime and drugs. Residents will be throwing "going away parties for crime" featuring visits from police, firefighters, and city officials. The event is ramping back up after a pandemic pause.
KTBS
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier gaming market not rolling over in defeat despite Oklahoma casino competition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In Louisiana, the state’s 24 casinos brought in $2.9 billion from 2020 to 2021. But here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, there’s been a noticeable decline. The local market is currently down about 13% compared to 2021. It’s an issue watched closely by the Louisiana...
Former Shreveport Democratic Mayor Endorses Republican Candidate
Let the games begin. Endorsements are starting to fly in the local political races. Former Democratic Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has endorsed Republican Tom Arceneaux in the race for the city's top job. What Does Tyler Say About Arceneaux?. "Tom has spent his life serving others, and I have no...
KTBS
Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84-years-old
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died at 84-years-old. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church where he served...
KSLA
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4. Dispatchers got the call just before 10:30 a.m. to the Red Dot Storage in the 8800 block of Greenwood Road in Greenwood (that’s just west of where W 70th Street ends). Greenwood Police responded to the shooting initially.
KSLA
Shreveport Funeral Home gearing up for National Night Out party
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Night Out in the ArkLaTex. Celebrations will be held by communities and organizations throughout the area. Shreveport Funeral Home will also be hosting a party they say will be like no other. “When you think about a funeral home, you think...
KTBS
Rush hour crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
KTBS
Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died
GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
KTBS
Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
KTBS
Bossier City's new police chief makes changes, embraces communication
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job. Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
