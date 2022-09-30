ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Ask the Trooper: Cybersecurity

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about cybersecurity. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction

We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
CADDO PARISH, LA
caddoda.com

From the Desk of the DA – September 2022 Report

As we move from the heat of summer to the brisk cooler days of fall, I note with great satisfaction of our office’s jury trial success and that we continue to lead the state in jury trials, despite having only five judges that hear criminal matters, and that the early truancy numbers appear to be back to pre-pandemic levels.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTBS

Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lowe
Person
Jerry Harper
KTBS

National Night Out: Fighting crime while building community trust

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is strength in numbers and once again, neighbors throughout the nation and the ArkLaTex will be joining forces Tuesday night for a celebration of National Night Out against crime and drugs. Residents will be throwing "going away parties for crime" featuring visits from police, firefighters, and city officials. The event is ramping back up after a pandemic pause.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Fair Grounds Field#Henderson Construction
KSLA

Shreveport Funeral Home gearing up for National Night Out party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Night Out in the ArkLaTex. Celebrations will be held by communities and organizations throughout the area. Shreveport Funeral Home will also be hosting a party they say will be like no other. “When you think about a funeral home, you think...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rush hour crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died

GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City's new police chief makes changes, embraces communication

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job. Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy