shiftedmag.com
Why you Should Use Online Casinos
There are various benefits you can have by playing online casino games compared to land-based casino games. Aside from the convenience of playing anytime and anywhere, you can also find other benefits. It’s crucial to be aware of these benefits so that you may decide which method is good for you.
"They Doubled In Price": 34 Common Grocery Items That People Say Are Costing Them Way, Way More Than They Used To
"The other day I went to buy a pack of ramen that used to be 25 cents. I hadn’t bought any in a while and almost passed out to see it was now 45 cents. Can I still find 45 cents? Sure, but it just captures the whole problem. Prices didn’t jump, they did an Olympic pole vault."
The Verge
Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now
Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.
Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series X With Extra Controller For A Great Price
The Xbox Series X is much easier to find in stock today than it was last year, although worthwhile discounts are still rare for the popular product. But right now, you can purchase an Xbox Series X console with an additional Wireless Controller for just $530, down from $560. And if you’re looking to dive into some cooperative games on your new system, this is definitely a deal worth checking out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
Houston Chronicle
Report: Amazon freezes hiring on corporate retail division
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is implementing a hiring freeze on the corporate side of its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a New York Times report, becoming the latest company to pause hiring plans amid growing concerns about an economic downturn. Citing an internal...
The International 2022 prize pool $8 million behind TI 2021
After a month since the release of the 2022 Battle Pass, The International 2022’s prize pool is $8 million behind The International 2021’s. The International is Dota 2’s biggest esports event, held annually. It is also arguably the esports’ industry’s biggest annual event. At least in terms of prize pools, The International’s total cash prize winnings given to winning teams is indeed insurmountable. This year, it seems like that “insurmountable” mountain of cash prizes will also be impossible for Valve itself to beat.
Microsoft has launched a website to explain its Activision Blizzard acquisition
Microsoft has dedicated a section of its website to informing and explaining its upcoming Activision Blizzard acquisition as it comes under review.
'Greater Competition In Traditional Gaming': Microsoft Says Sony And Nintendo Will Benefit From Activision Acquisition
A planned acquisition of a leading video game publisher and console maker has faced regulatory hurdles. The acquirer was taking steps to help make the deal move forward, including creating a new landing page. What Happened: As it faced regulatory hurdles, Microsoft Corporation MSFT launched a new page to share...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022
PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Reportedly Met With Regulators to Discuss Microsoft's Activision Acquisition
PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reportedly met with EU regulators to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it intends to purchase publishing giant Activision for just shy of $70 billion. This would be the biggest acquisition in the history of gaming both financially and in terms of its impact. Activision owns a ton of the best developers in the industry and prized IP such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, and most importantly, Call of Duty. The FPS franchise is not only the one of the biggest gaming franchises, but one of the biggest IP in the entire entertainment industry. It consistently rakes in billions of dollars and is a top seller every year. As such, PlayStation has expressed concerns over what might happen if Microsoft decided to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive.
Google Stadia owners might be getting their Stadia games on PC for free
Sad to lose your Stadia service? Ubisoft and Bungie want to help you save your games
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Musk promises ‘everything app’ as $44bn do-over buyout accepted
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Mus broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his “wrongful” attempt to cancel his offer, a case that may force the entrenpreneur into acquiring the company.Without an agreement, proceedings in the case are set to begin within days, with Mr Musk scheduled to be deposed in Texas later this week. Read More Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second timeA timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control TwitterWhat if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?Zelensky had to put Elon Musk in his place. It’s funny until it isn’t
hypebeast.com
'Overwatch' Servers Shut Down In Preparation for 'Overwatch 2' Launch
As Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch is finally receiving its sequel, the original game’s servers have been shut down. Earlier this year, the company shared that Overwatch 2 would completely replace the original. Today, October 3, marks the end of a six year run for Overwatch. With release for its sequel taking place tomorrow, there’s a one day gap where gamers cannot play either game. On the Battle.net client for PC users, the Overwatch tab has a darkened blue play button that reads “Overwatch will be back on October 4, 2022”.
dotesports.com
Microsoft really wants people to know it buying Activision-Blizzard is a good thing for all platforms
Acquisitions have become a regular occurrence in the gaming industry, with the frequency of major purchases only increasing over the last several years. This includes a $68.7 billion deal from Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard on Jan. 18—something that has become the focal point of a larger conversation around the health and competitiveness of the industry.
PlayStation is trying everything to halt the Xbox/Activision deal
Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, reportedly arranged a meeting with European Union regulators in Brussels in order to scrutinise the oncoming Activision Blizzard acquisition (according to Dealreporter). With an acquisition of this scale and value, the agreements and potential effects on the market must be considered before the ink dries....
techunwrapped.com
your new gaming chair and table at an unbeatable price
For many users, enjoying their games to the fullest is key when it comes to spending their leisure time in front of the computer. Here not only the PC and its components are important, but also everything that surrounds it. Now we are going to show you a gaming table and chair of the prestigious Drift brand that you can get discounted.
hypebeast.com
Shrapnel, a AAA Blockchain Game Reveals Its Trailer made with Unreal Engine 5
Shrapnel, said to be the world’s first blockchain-enabled moddable AAA first-person shooter game, just revealed its highly anticipated trailer in an exclusive with Hypemoon. Additionally, the game’s CEO, Mark Long, and Head of Studio, Don Norbury shared their insights, inspirations, and general thoughts on the blockchain and what makes the technology so important for the next generation of gaming.
IGN
IGN Rewards: Sign Up for a Chance to Win an Exclusive DXRacer Gaming Chair
I'm a big fan of rewards. If I had lived in the old West, I almost certainly would have been a bounty hunter, so alluring do I find the promise of a reward. Thankfully I live in the modern era, with all our technological wonders, like this website for example. If you're a fellow reward-lover, I highly recommend signing up for an IGN account. Right away you can gain access to exclusive IGN Rewards, like the chance to win a DXRacer Gaming Chair.
IGN
Xbox Launches a Website to Show the Benefits of Its Activision-Blizzard Buyout
Microsoft has launched a website to show the benefits of Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a deal that's been widely scrutinised for its potential effects on the industry. The website outlines Xbox's "vision for gaming" and states what it claims are the benefits of the $68.7 billion deal for players,...
