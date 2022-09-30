Read full article on original website
NHL
Preseason Preview: October 3 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their preseason schedule with a pair of two games in two days, opening up the set at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When: Monday, October 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: A link to stream the game live will...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders
Playing the final game of a six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-4-0) will host the New York Islanders (1-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua to air Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
NHL
Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. SC Bern Preview
Nashville Set to Take On Swiss Pro Team in 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. The Predators arrived in the hometown of captain Roman Josi Saturday afternoon and will kick off the 2022 NHL Global Series Monday with an exhibition game against National League's SC Bern at PostFinance-Arena. The puck will drop at 1 p.m. CT.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2022
Golden Knights to face Coyotes in final home preseason game. The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their first game of the week as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge
BERN, Switzerland -- The kids lined up at center ice in the middle of a youth clinic the Nashville Predators held after practice at PostFinance Arena on Sunday. One by one, they got the chance to go one-on-one against Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Can you imagine?. Josi has more assists...
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
NHL
BLOG: Holloway turning heads inside Oilers locker room
EDMONTON, AB - There were already plenty of reason to be thrilled about the tantalizing potential of Dylan Holloway. After he made the turn behind the Vancouver Canucks net and fired his third goal of the game between the legs of Collin Delia - causing hats to rain down to the ice - the fervour has reached a fever pitch.
NHL
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Fiala can have 100 points; Oettinger, Connor potential category leaders; podcasts. NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: 📈 Top 250...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Neal released from PTO by Blue Jackets
Brown sidelined for Blues; Zegras day to day for Ducks. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. James Neal was released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) on...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Peterka to play alongside Cozens, man net front on power play. Don Granato explained how the Sabres had entered a new phase of training camp on Monday, with a whittled down roster more closely resembling what the team will roll with come October 13. The Sabres took the ice for...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Power, Beniers top Calder picks as NHL rookie of year
McTavish, Rossi among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the rookie of the year in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - October 3
WINNIPEG - His performance against Montreal, which included a big game-tying goal in the third period, along with his speed and finesse in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday have earned Brad Lambert the nickname Big Bad Brad. Sure, it may only be Nate Schmidt that calls him that, but shouts...
NHL
Devils Make Seven Roster Moves | NEWS
The New Jersey Devils made several roster moves Tuesday, involving seven players. Three players - forwards Jack Dugan and Zach Senyshyn and defenseman Michael Vukojevic - were assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League. Meanwhile, four other players - forward Joseph Gambardella and defensemen Jeremy Groleau, Robbie Russo and...
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
NHL
Devils Host Bruins for Final Home Preseason Game | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils host the Bruins for New Jersey's final home preseason game of the year. Most recently, the home team dropped a 2-1 game to their rivals, the New York Rangers, on Friday night. You can watch tonight's game on the Devils brand new app, or listen on the Devils...
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
Timmins Focused on Continuous Improvement as Regular Season Nears
Conor Timmins has never been more ready for an NHL season to start. The 24-year-old defenseman has been limited to just 39 games over his three-year NHL career, and 31 of those were in the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche. He signed a two-year deal with Arizona after he was acquired from the Avalanche as part of the Darcy Kuemper trade in July 2021.
