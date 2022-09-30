Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
'Human-caused' Bolt Creek Fire is now 36% contained, nears 12,500 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,486 acres and is 36% contained. The fire is continuing to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.
ncwlife.com
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
Many parts of western Washington dealing with ‘moderate’ air quality as smoky conditions persist
SEATTLE — Areas of western Washington still have hazy skies on Monday with a lot of the area in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality range, according to the Washington Smoke blog. Most of the areas in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups”...
kpq.com
Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley
A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
ncwlife.com
Everett man accused of setting fire outside Leavenworth
An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol troopers and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Rae Anderson, 29, about 8:30 p.m. The roadside fire was quickly suppressed, but...
ifiberone.com
Man dies behind the wheel during medical issue just west of Snoqualmie Pass, sending vehicle adrift
SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Covington man has died after succumbing to a medical issue behind the wheel near Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., Troopers say the 66-year-old man, who won't be identified, was going east on I-90 in lane three when he experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive. The vehicle drifted across lane four and onto the left shoulder, striking the jersey barrier. The vehicle traveled along the jersey barrier for about 400 ft. and eventually came to rest on the left shoulder.
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
myeverettnews.com
Cops Seize Half Million Dollars From Alleged Drug Dealer Operating Near Airport Road & Highway 99 In Everett, WA
Tuesday, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced the arrest last week of a 46-year-old man for suspicion of drug dealing and announced the seizure of stolen property, fentanyl, vehicles and cash. The task force says they believe the man is responsible for a large portion of drugs being sold and used in the area around Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett, Washington. Officers from multiple agencies have been targeting that area for months. Both Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney say there is still more to be done to make that area of south Everett safer. Friday night a man was shot to death outside a convenience store at that same intersection. Here’s the press release and photos provided by the task force Tuesday.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found
Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
