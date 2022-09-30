Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Oklahoma QB critical of Sooners under Brent Venables: 'It is a failed season already'
Former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight has seen enough of Oklahoma’s first season under Brent Venables. He was critical of the Sooners coach on the Field of 12 Podcast Monday. Knight says the season is already a wash after losing to TCU last week and Kansas State before that. “You’re...
Former Oklahoma Quarterback Blasts Brent Venables' First Season
One former Oklahoma quarterback isn't happy with how the 2022 season has gone for one of his alma maters. Trevor Knight, who played at Oklahoma from 2013-15 before transferring to Texas A&M, thinks this season is a failed one after the program's latest loss to TCU. “You’re not going to...
Centre Daily
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners’ QB Picture
NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday he didn’t have “anything new” on the status of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Lebby didn’t have much insight on a lot of the other maladies that struck down the Sooners in a 55-24 loss at TCU on Saturday.
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma getting blown out by TCU means this — RJ Young | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on TCU’s blow out win over the Oklahoma Sooners. RJ was shocked by how bad Oklahoma’s defense looked, and is concerned that the Sooners could end up with four losses this season after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play.
COLUMN: Realistically, How Soon Can Brent Venables Fix What's Wrong at Oklahoma?
Players, coaches and recruits say they have his back, but the first-year head coach presides over a program wracked with both injuries and catastrophically bad defense.
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
‘It seemed totally legit’: Edmond man says phony rental listing cost him almost $2,000
An Edmond man says a phony Facebook Marketplace rental property listing cost him nearly $2,000 with nothing to show for it.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
Police: Edmond sergeant still “on maximum life support”
An Oklahoma police officer is still fighting for his life after being injured during a pursuit.
ODOT approves $8.4 billion plan to upgrade state highways
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation Commission approved its newest update for the $8.4 billion Eight-Year Construction Work plan to improve the safety and reliability of Oklahoma’s highway network.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
FanSided
