Electrical Issues Suspected in Overnight Fire Near Pine Island
(Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Pine Island firefighters were called out in the middle of the night to battle a structure fire at a farm in Pine Island Township. The Pine Island Fire Department says the fire in the 800 block of White Pines Road SE was reported by a passerby around 12:20 AM and the responding firefighters arrived to find a shed ablaze. The fire destroyed some hay, a skid loader, a lawnmower, and other items. No injuries were reported and the livestock in the shed were able to escape.
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a young girl last seen in Glencoe. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she is in the Twin Cities possibly with someone she had met online. Officials say the family does not have a line of communication with Treasure.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
Two Hurt in Accident on Mississippi River in Minnesota
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- An incident being described as a “watercraft accident” on the Mississippi River resulted in two people being brought to Regions Hospital with injuries Thursday night. Very little information has been released, however the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 8...
Soldiers Field & Silver Lake Parks Master Plans Could be Adopted
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board has a big meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The board will be presented with revised proposals for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the Silver Lake Park Master Plan. It's possible, both proposals could be approved during the meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.
Man Charged for Police Chase in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Rochester man for his alleged role in a law enforcement pursuit that occurred in downtown Rochester in August. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 20-year-old Kapi Kuku accuses him of fleeing a Rochester police officer in the early morning hours of August 21. The complaint says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the Tap House without its lights on shortly before 1 a.m.
Police Investigating Van Shooting in NW Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating an apparent vehicle shooting that occurred in northwest Rochester over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 3,000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. Northwest told officers she heard a “popping” sound around midnight Saturday and discovered a bullet hole in her minivan later that morning. The woman reported she and her husband also found two bullet casings in the street.
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota
North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)
One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
Soaring Windows and Luxury Kitchen in Pill Hill Home $825k
You hear a lot about curb appeal in the Pill Hill area of Rochester, Minnesota. Well, this place has stand-on-the-lawn-and-look appeal, and "hey, that's a huge kitchen appeal," and "man, this deck and hot-tub room, and I right appeal". And did I mention fireplace appeal?. 1940 Home Has Massive Kitchen...
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
After 34 Years, Rochester’s Double Tree Inn Closed for Good
After more than three decades as a high-end hotel fixture on the corner of Broadway and 2nd Street SW in Downtown Rochester, the DoubleTree Inn (formerly the Radisson Hotel) is closed as of October 3rd. Is the DoubleTree Inn Space Just Going to be Empty?. No, the hotel space is...
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota
A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
Kicked Lockers Apparently Mistaken For Gunshots at Waseca School
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a large law enforcement response to a school building in Waseca this morning due to a report of gunshots at the facility. The Waseca Police Department says the report o possible gunfire came from the third floor of the Waseca Public Schools Central Building around 11 AM. Soon after their arrival, the responding police officers were told that a "student behavioral issue" was the likely source of the loud noises that were originally thought to be gunshots. Reports indicate the student was kicking lockers.
