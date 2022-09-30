ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

KDHL AM 920

Faribault Pedestrian Accident Driver Identified

John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, updated KDHL with more information concerning a car vs pedestrian accident last evening in Faribault. Sherwin identified the pedestrian as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport and he was airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a young girl last seen in Glencoe. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she is in the Twin Cities possibly with someone she had met online. Officials say the family does not have a line of communication with Treasure.
GLENCOE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening

John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KDHL AM 920

UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified

(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Two Hurt in Accident on Mississippi River in Minnesota

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- An incident being described as a “watercraft accident” on the Mississippi River resulted in two people being brought to Regions Hospital with injuries Thursday night. Very little information has been released, however the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 8...
HASTINGS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Sentenced in Murder of Minnesota Baseball Coach

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man convicted of murdering a Minnesota baseball coach last year has been sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. A Hennepin County Jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton in July. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KDHL AM 920

Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash

Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
WELLS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
RED WING, MN
KDHL AM 920

The Halloween Capital of the World is Less Than 100 Miles Away

Did you know that the Halloween Capital of the World is only a little over an hour and a half away from Rochester?. It's true. If you want to get your spooky on this year, you can head to the Halloween Capital of the World, because it's right here in Minnesota, just a little over 100 miles away from Rochester.
ANOKA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
BRAINERD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Over 300 Traffic Stops in Rochester Area Enforcement Blitz

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Nine State Troopers in the Rochester area made 335 traffic stops this past weekend. The State Patrol says 251 of the stops were for speeding and 21 were for seat belt violations. Troopers also made eight DWI-related stops and pulled over 10 people for using a wireless device while they were behind the wheel.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

10 of The Most Haunted Places In Minnesota

It is never the wrong time to look and see some of the most haunted and frightening places across the state of Minnesota. This list is full of some of the most haunted places in our state, and you may have already heard of some of them. If you plan...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
LE CENTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
