Faribault Pedestrian Accident Driver Identified
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, updated KDHL with more information concerning a car vs pedestrian accident last evening in Faribault. Sherwin identified the pedestrian as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport and he was airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a young girl last seen in Glencoe. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she is in the Twin Cities possibly with someone she had met online. Officials say the family does not have a line of communication with Treasure.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
Two Hurt in Accident on Mississippi River in Minnesota
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- An incident being described as a “watercraft accident” on the Mississippi River resulted in two people being brought to Regions Hospital with injuries Thursday night. Very little information has been released, however the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 8...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota
North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
Youth 1st’s Pigskin & Pork This Thursday & Friday in Owatonna
Let me get this straight; eat ribs, win a grill + Vikings stuff, and support children in southern Minnesota? Where do I sign up? The good news is that you don't have to sign up -- you just have to show up. This Thursday, October 7th and Friday, October 8th...
Man Sentenced in Murder of Minnesota Baseball Coach
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man convicted of murdering a Minnesota baseball coach last year has been sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. A Hennepin County Jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton in July. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
The Halloween Capital of the World is Less Than 100 Miles Away
Did you know that the Halloween Capital of the World is only a little over an hour and a half away from Rochester?. It's true. If you want to get your spooky on this year, you can head to the Halloween Capital of the World, because it's right here in Minnesota, just a little over 100 miles away from Rochester.
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
Shop ‘Til You Drop at this Week’s Rummage-O-Rama in Owatonna
The Friends of Rice Lake State Park are holding their annual Rummage-O-Rama this Friday and Saturday in Owatonna at the Izaak Walton Reding Building located at 1546 Southwest 58th Street (about 4 miles south of Hy-Vee on County Road 45, 1/2 mile west). Prepare to shop 'til you drop this...
Over 300 Traffic Stops in Rochester Area Enforcement Blitz
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Nine State Troopers in the Rochester area made 335 traffic stops this past weekend. The State Patrol says 251 of the stops were for speeding and 21 were for seat belt violations. Troopers also made eight DWI-related stops and pulled over 10 people for using a wireless device while they were behind the wheel.
10 of The Most Haunted Places In Minnesota
It is never the wrong time to look and see some of the most haunted and frightening places across the state of Minnesota. This list is full of some of the most haunted places in our state, and you may have already heard of some of them. If you plan...
Minnesota Officer Escorts Girl to First Day of Kindergarten 5 Years After Saving Her Life
A little girl from Wayzata, Minnesota and a Minnesota state trooper share a special bond. No, the trooper isn't one of her parents, but he was special enough that he escorted this 5-year-old to her first day of kindergarten. That's because about 5 years earlier this state trooper helped save her life.
Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
