Heads Up, Arcata! The City is Closing One Lane of Eighth Street For a Demonstration This Saturday and Wants Your Feedback on How it Goes

kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Car Chase Ends When Suspect Crashes Into a Tree on Sprowel Creek Road Yesterday Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies pursued the vehicle...
kymkemp.com
Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
kymkemp.com
PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors
PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
kymkemp.com
Do Not Spray Here, Letter Writer Urges PG&E
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
kymkemp.com
New CERT Graduates Ready to Help Their Community
A new group of folks are ready to help first responders and their neighbors. The folks above completed there CERT( Community Emergency Response Team) training. According to information from Enoch Ibarra the program manager,. This class was unique in that it was a hybrid course, which consisted of online instruction,...
kymkemp.com
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Local Openers Announced for Sara Bareilles’s Upcoming Eureka Show
Community reaction to the Oct. 16 Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park has been extraordinary, with reservation capacity for the event filling up in only the first day of availability. With today’s announcement of opening acts for the concert, the community has even more reason to celebrate. Bareilles has chosen two acts with local ties – Mario Matteoli and Huckleberry Flint – to share the stage on what is sure to be a memorable afternoon. More on the opening acts below:
lostcoastoutpost.com
Planner II
Under the direct supervision of the transportation Manager, Incumbent will perform research, analysis, and monitoring activities of contracts or capital projects in support of the Tribe’s current and long-range planning and program implementation activities. This is a progressive position within the planning department. Location: Klamath, Weitchpec. Salary Range: $19.72...
kymkemp.com
‘Shocking and Appalling’: The Gathering Storm as Communities Eye the Implications of PG&E’s Lack of Capacity in Southern Humboldt
The rippling effect of the PG&E load capacity issues in Southern Humboldt is continuing to reverberate throughout the county, with many not understanding the full effect this issue can have on our rural communities. The Bombshell. Around a month ago, county officials requested a meeting with PG&E representatives to discuss...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Opioid Outreach
Under the supervision of the OTAP Program Manager, the Community Outreach Specialist will assist in the implementation of all education, prevention, and outreach aspects of the Wellness Coalition program’s goals and objectives. Salary: $20.67-$26.97/$22.70-$29.62/$24.88-$32.47. Location: Klamath, Eureka, Weitchpec. For a description of duties, responsibilities, minimum qualifications, education and experience,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Meet the Instagram-Powered Master Baker With the 15-Second Commute
It is difficult for a regular-ass person with a regular-ass job to have a regular-ass place anywhere in the United States of America. No matter where you live you struggle to get by, and it seems that Humboldt County is no different. You have to want to be here. If you are going to struggle, it might as well be where you want to be.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bongio to Step Down as Chair; Planning Commission Set to Consider Apology for His ‘Insensitive, Racist’ Comments
Embattled Humboldt County Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio says he will step down from his longtime chair position at Thursday’s meeting, acquiescing to a recent request from the Board of Supervisors in response to racist remarks Bongio made during an August 18 hearing. Reached by phone this afternoon, Bongio was...
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING: Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán, the Newest Addition to Team LoCO!
Hey, people, please put your hands together for the newest Lost Coast Outpost reporter: Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán! Let’s hear it for Eduardo, everyone!. Eddie – or “Wardo,” as his friends call him behind his back – is a recent returnee to Humboldt shores, having ridden out much of the pandemic in the interesting town of Albuquerque, N.M. But he and Mrs. Ruffcorn-Barragán and their charming child are now firmly ensconced back here in the place they want to be henceforth.
North Coast Journal
Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High
A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Morning DJ KWPT-FM 100.3/102.9
Are you a classic rock fan? We’re seeking a part-time classic rock morning host for KWPT, The Point 100.3 & 102.9. The Point is Humboldt County’s home of the best Rock N Roll. They are live and 100% local. What’s the best Rock N Roll? Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Folk Rock, and Rock of the 80’s all put together to give you the greatest mix of music. They are all the songs you know and can sing along with!!! All your favorites found in one place.
