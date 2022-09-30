Read full article on original website
How to Create and Edit Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs is a versatile platform that offers a wide range of features for users, where inserting tables is just one of the many things you can execute on Google Docs. Thanks to the tables feature, Google Docs is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to analyze, create well-designed documents, or perform data visualizations. Here, in this guide, you'll find how to create and edit tables in Google Docs so that you can keep your data organized and easy to read. Let’s find out how!
How to Resolve the “Your Computer Is Low on Memory” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Some users have spoken in troubleshooting forums about a “Your computer is low on memory” error that can arise in Windows 11/10. This error message randomly and regularly pops up for some users who need to fix it. It means a PC is low on RAM (Random Access Memory).
What Is Harly Malware on the Google Play Store?
It's a common misconception that if you exclusively use Google's Play store to install apps onto your Android phone, the company will keep you safe from criminals and scammers who are desperate to steal your money. The reality is that, while it's possible for Google to check the behavior of all Play Store apps, it doesn't. Millions of devices could be affected by malware.
What Is the fltmgr.sys Stop Code? Here's How to Fix It on Windows 10 & 11
The fItmgr.sys file, also known as the Microsoft File system Filter Manager file responsible for making sure that the data on the hard drives is readable and accurate. If your operating system fails to read the data on your hard drive because of an issue with the fItmr.sys file, you may encounter a Bluescreen of Death (BSOD) that lists fItmr.sys as the culprit.
What Is the Dipladoks.org Redirect Malware? How to Remove It on Windows
When Windows starts, does your browser automatically tries to open Dipladoks.org, which starts showing you suspicious pop-ups and ads or redirects to other suspicious websites? There are two main reasons for this: either your browser has been infected, or malicious adware has been automatically installed on your computer. The question is, how?
What Is the Best Enterprise Password Manager?
Organized cybercrime syndicates target businesses of all sizes and industries. Most security breaches involve a human element, which is to say they are primarily caused by employee negligence and incompetence. Human error is inevitable, so having a proper cybersecurity infrastructure in place is a must for any organization. This involves,...
Can You Hide Data in an NFT?
It's easy to think of the NFT industry as a quirky and controversial extension of the art industry. Artists can make millions of dollars through NFT sales, but can NFTs be used for something more elusive? More specifically, can you use NFTs to hide data, or is this simply impossible?
What Is the Best Dogecoin Wallet? 7 Crypto Storage Options to Try
Dogecoin has stood as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market for some time. This coin, which began as a joke, has risen through the ranks to become an industry giant. But where should you be storing your Dogecoin private keys to ensure your funds stay safe? What are the best Dogecoin wallets out there today?
Is the Taskbar Not Auto-Hiding on Windows? Try These Fixes
Windows gives you the option to hide the taskbar automatically when you’re not using it. This not only frees up screen space but also gives your desktop a minimalist appearance. The problem arises when the Windows taskbar fails to hide automatically. If you’ve been bugged by a similar issue...
The Best Bitcoin Accelerators to Speed Up Your Transactions
Bitcoin is the most valuable and well-known cryptocurrency in the world. But this popularity has given way to a lot of traffic on the Bitcoin blockchain, which, in turn, has led to long transaction times. Because of this, Bitcoin transaction accelerators have become widely used. But what is a Bitcoin transaction accelerator, and which is best for you?
How to Remove Activation Lock on iPhone Without Previous Owner
The iPhone 14 was just released, which means that the second-hand market is brimming with older iPhone models, much as it happens after every new Apple release. Well, if you end up buying one of these iPhones and find out that it's stuck in iCloud Activation Lock, you need to figure out a way to use the phone. Thankfully, there are ways to remove the activation lock without the previous owner's help.
Is iHerb Legit and Is It Safe to Shop There?
There are plenty of online retailers, but few have been around as long as iHerb, which was founded way back in 1996. iHerb is focused primarily on health and wellness products, ranging from nutritional supplements and cosmetics, to an array of organic foods. Though based in the United States, iHerb ships internationally to over 185 countries across different continents.
Could an Upcoming Google Chrome Update Break Your Ad Blocker?
Your favorite browser extensions might stop working soon, thanks to a big change Google is making to Chrome. This may severely limit the capabilities of "content blocker" extensions—including ad blockers and security extensions—that stop ads, trackers, and malware from loading in your browser. It won't just affect Google...
How to Use Twitter to Find Local Jobs in Your City
Admittedly, Twitter is not the first name that pops up when you're job-hunting online. However, it is an excellent place to find jobs if you know where and how to look. Recruiters and owners of startups frequently use Twitter to announce job opportunities in their...
How to Set the Network Profile Type to Public or Private on Windows
By default, all Wi-Fi networks on Windows are treated as public networks. However, you can always change the network profile type from public to private (and vice-versa). Windows lets you set the network profile type for each network separately. We'll walk you through four different methods for changing the network profile type on Windows. But first, let’s quickly understand the difference between a public and a private network on Windows.
5 Ways to Turn Sticky Keys On or Off on Windows 11
You might be aware that Windows has inbuilt accessibility features. They make the computer easier to see, hear, use, and personalize for persons with impairments or special abilities. One such feature is Sticky Keys which makes your PC keyboard easier to use. If you or a loved one would want...
What Is Shodan and How Can It Improve Your Online Security?
Shodan is like Google but more like an archive of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. While Google indexes the websites on the world wide web and the content on these websites, Shodan indexes every device directly connected to the internet. The publicly available information available through this search engine seems...
How to Check Shutdown and Restart History on Linux
As a system administrator, it's your responsibility to keep the system up and running to avoid any service disruptions. However, sometimes, there are situations when your system shuts down or reboots. This can be due to the system unexpectedly losing power or some user intentionally rebooting it. Whatever the reason...
