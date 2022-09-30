Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin's energy plan gives hope to fossil fuel sources
Virginia would use its existing nuclear expertise to jump into a new way of generating electricity – small modular reactors — and return to the State Corporation Commission much of the oversight the General Assembly has stripped away over the years under a new energy plan Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing for the state.
heraldcourier.com
City seeks funds for Pinnacle Parkway extension
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee, is seeking state funding to extend Pinnacle Parkway. On Tuesday, the City Council gave its approval to submit an application to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for a State Industrial Access grant. If approved, the grant would cover 100% of roadway construction costs and 50% of right-of-way acquisition costs associated with extending the parkway from its intersection with U.S. Highway 11-W to the intersection of Walnut Hill Road and Island Road.
heraldcourier.com
Number of Virginia state employees teleworking rises
The number of state employees working remotely has nearly tripled from its pre-pandemic levels, a new report from the Department of Human Resource Management says. And the number who have been approved to telework after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s back to the office directive took effect in July, is up by about one-third, Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said.
heraldcourier.com
Spotsylvania educator named Virginia's Teacher of the Year
Fabiana Parker, a teacher of English for speakers of other languages at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, is Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Thursday evening, during a ceremony that also included remarks by Aimee Guidera, secretary of education; Dan Gecker, president of the state Board of Education; Jillian Balow, superintendent of public instruction; and Daphne Fulson, the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Company LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three...
heraldcourier.com
Mt. Rogers crisis center leads commonwealth in responding to mental health emergencies
Work taking place in Marion and the Mount Rogers region is opening doors for other mental health clinics across the commonwealth. Tuesday morning, mental health professionals, state and local leaders, and law enforcement from around the region marked the next step forward in caring for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
heraldcourier.com
Officials provide update on hurricane recovery effort
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places, making it clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful. At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. In Florida, search and rescue missions continue in Fort Myers Beach, and residents who evacuated are being kept from their homes. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.
heraldcourier.com
Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. Kentucky has one of the nation's lowest workforce participation rates and a big factor is the skills gap...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Virginia sports wagering totals rise in August
Virginia’s sports betting totals rose in August – up 56% from the same month in 2021 and 7% compared to July, according to the Virginia Lottery. In addition, online play of traditional lottery games has now generated more than $2 billion in winnings in just two years. The...
heraldcourier.com
Remembering former columnist Jack Kestner
Lisa Kestner Quigley sent me a message Thursday night, saying her daddy, Jack Kestner, would have been 101 years old. “How can that be possible?” she asked. Jack Kestner was a mountain man from Hayter’s Gap, Virginia, as well as a journalist, and he wrote a column for this newspaper for 18 years.
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry announces campaign to raise $25 million
Emory & Henry College announced the start of a Collective Connections Campaign during the college’s homecoming activities this weekend with a goal to raise $25 million to enhance the on-campus experience in support of student success, encourage community engagement and improve the athletics program. College President Dr. John W....
heraldcourier.com
THS graduation rate down since pandemic
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Following two consecutive years of decline, high school graduation rates in Tennessee rebounded last school year to exceed pre-pandemic levels. A new report shows 89.8% of Tennessee’s high school seniors graduated on time during the 2021-22 school year, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. That’s an increase of 1.1% from a year ago, but up just 0.1% from 2018-19, per TDOE data.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
West Ridge High School student dies in fire
A ninth-grade student at West Ridge High School died in a fire Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, in which a camper was on fire just off Ayrshire Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Responding units were advised...
heraldcourier.com
Wise County gets grant to provide satellite broadband
A $232,500 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Education and Telehealth Access Fund will be used to finance the provision of broadband internet service through Starlink satellite service to unserved or underserved households with school children in Wise County. The grant funds will be used for the...
heraldcourier.com
School plan focuses on continued improvement
BRISTOL, Va. – City schools generated a mix of academic performance results for the 2021-22 year, but school officials Monday said they are focused on continued improvements in the year ahead. The city School Board received a breakdown of the past year during its regular meeting, including details of...
heraldcourier.com
BTES to begin trimming trees, vegetation
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services is working to increase reliability for its customers through its vegetation management program. “Recent growing seasons caused many areas to grow beyond what customers are able to maintain safely and effectively,” Mike Browder, CEO of BTES, said in a written statement. “Where we used to be able to use simple trimming methods, we must now take down or trim anything near the power lines to enable our customers to resume maintaining their vegetation.”
heraldcourier.com
Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man's death
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit that alleges the deputies involved in his father's arrest used excessive force. The civil complaint from Ian Ennis,...
heraldcourier.com
Bristol’s pickleball investment could bring a big return
Pickleball is booming, and Bristol, Tennessee, may be well on its way to becoming one of the region’s leaders in the sport. In July, the Bristol Tennessee City Council approved plans to construct a 12-court pickleball park at the Bristol Sportsplex, a multi-sport facility with both indoor and outdoor tennis courts plus four indoor pickleball courts. Through a public-private partnership, the Sportsplex and the city have agreed to a 30-year lease permitting the city to build the public park.
heraldcourier.com
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies at 90
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press,...
heraldcourier.com
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Comments / 0