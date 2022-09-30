Domestic Violence Awareness Month Events 2022

Join the Office of Domestic Violence Strategies and community partners as we recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Public awareness of domestic violence is relatively recent. DVAM was first recognized nationally in 1987. The Violence Against Women Act, the first federal legislation to recognize domestic violence as a crime, passed in 1994. These events are part of a larger movement to prevent, respond to, and end domestic violence.

Thirty-five years since the first DVAM, bringing awareness to domestic violence is still important. Survivors may not reach out for help if they don’t know what abusive relationships look like. For example, not all people in abusive relationships experience physical violence. Abusive partners use a variety of tactics to maintain power and control over their partner. These tactics might include emotional or verbal abuse, financial control, or stalking. Everyone deserves to have a healthy relationship.

If you think that your relationship is abusive, or if you think someone you know is being abused, call the 24-hour Philadelphia domestic violence hotline at (866) 723-3014.

Show your support for survivors by attending events this DVAM:

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 12 – 4p.m.

1101 W. Hunting Park Ave. Philadelphia PA 19140

Join Purple House PA for the 5th annual My Purple Path Walk and Fair. The theme of this event is “My Purple Path Needs You to be Free,” highlighting survivors who have been incarcerated. The walk route will begin at the Tioga-Hope Garden and end at Hunting Park, and will feature guest speakers, vendors, resources, music, food, and fun.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 12:30 – 1:30p.m.

Zoom

Join Women in Transition for a virtual lunch & learn event to gain skills to support someone experiencing abuse in their relationship.

Friday October 14, 2022 | 5:30 – 8:00p.m.

1340 Frankford Avenue

Hosted by Lutheran Settlement House, Salud is an annual event to acknowledge and celebrate the successes of their survivors. Light refreshments will be served. The event will conclude with a short award presentation and the lighting of the Paint Fishtown Purple lights, which represent the clients served through their Domestic Violence program annual. Join for an evening of celebration and community!

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 12 – 1p.m.

Zoom

Do you know about the local ordinances and policies that protect domestic violence survivors’ access to housing, utilities assistance, and employment in Philadelphia? Join the Office of Domestic Violence Strategies for a virtual panel featuring local legal service agencies to learn about protections for survivors of domestic violence in Philadelphia.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 12 – 1p.m.

Zoom

Did you know that domestic violence survivors often experience other health complications? The Early Warning Signs Training Initiative is an hour-long session that aims to empower individuals in clinical and non-clinical touchpoints to recognize early warning signs of potential postpartum health complications and promote care-seeking behavior in recently pregnant people.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 5 – 7p.m.

Mt. Airy Church, 6401 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19126

Join the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office for a panel discussion on domestic violence and resources for communities.

Paint Philly Purple Day

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Anywhere

Show your support to survivors and start conversations about domestic violence by wearing purple, the color of the movement to end domestic violence. To join:

Wear your favorite purple outfit

Post a selfie with #PaintPhillyPurple and tag your friends to do the same!

Friday, October 28, 2022 | 12:30 – 2p.m.

Zoom

Join Women in Transition to learn self-defense basics! This virtual class will feature discussion and activities around the five components of self-defense: Think, Yell, Run, Fight, and Tell. Participants will also be taught a few easy to learn techniques.