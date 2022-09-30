Read full article on original website
R&B Group DVSN Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including a single from R&B supergroup dvsn, a mixtape from up and coming Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason and more!
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL・
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’
Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
Complex
Quavo and Takeoff Share New Song “Nothing Changed”
With just one week to go until they roll out their new joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, Quavo and Takeoff have shared “Nothing Changed.”. Credited with the production on the new track, which marks the fourth to be released off the upcoming album, are DJ Durel and Marcel “Mars” Korkutata.
Maren Morris & Shaq Reveal 2-Foot Height Difference In Hilarious Photo
Do you think Maren Morris could dunk against Shaquille O’Neal? Considering the two-foot height difference, probably not! Still, the country singer, 32, posted an amazing photo of herself alongside the NBA star, 50, on Instagram on Sunday, October 2. She didn’t even seem to reach up to his chest. Maren hilariously captioned the post “Tall guys,” referring to just how much Shaq towers over her.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
Jadakiss Names Biggie, Nas, And More As Top 5 Rap Voices Ever
Jadakiss has long been regarded as having one of the most memorable rap voices in the history of the genre, thus he is the ideal candidate to decide who else in the culture deserves to make that list. “This show is amazing, cause nobody never asked me who I think got the top five or top three type of voices.” Kiss said on new Uproxx show Fresh Pair, hosted by producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs.More from VIBE.comBET Hip-Hop Awards Announce DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic' And Cypher LineupLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsMa$e Previews...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”
Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
BET
BET Reveals 'BET Hip Hop Awards' 2022 Cypher Talent
Today, BET announced Baby Tate, Big Boss Vette, Deetranada, Guapdad 4000, Jayson Cash, Ray Vaughn, Reuben Vincent, Sa-Roc, Sauce Walka and Topaz Jones as this year’s on-air cypher talent for “BET Hip Hop Awards.” The show will also unleash a digital-exclusive cypher featuring rising stars Armani Caesar, Kentheman, Nana, Navelle Hice, OT The Real, Yung Pooda, and several social cypher surprises that will compliment the on-air tentpole event. Additionally, BETis expanding its digital programming to bring fans the ultimate hip hop experience leading up to, during and post “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022, with the premiere of hit series “Rate The Bars” Season 6 and the debut of two new originals, “A Series of Firsts” and “Finish This.” For the first-ever acclaimed podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” and DJ Envy will host the Nissan Digital Twitter Pre-Show for the second year in a row, interviewing luminaries and celebrated artists on the Red Carpet.
Collider
Grammy-Winning Rapper and Actor Coolio Dead at 59
Coolio, who won a Grammy for his No. 1 smash-hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ in 1996, has passed away at the age of 59. Whilst no cause of death has been determined yet, Coolio leaves behind a long career as a rapper, record producer, and actor. Coolio’s manager, Jarez...
A Guide to 10 Cities Thriving With Rising Hip-Hop Talent Right Now
Hip-hop is nationwide and gone global after nearly five decades. A common rapper origin story is the act that represents their hometown proudly. Each artist is slowly, but surely adding to their city or region's legacy when they contribute to hip-hop. Their music is pushed forward by not only talent but the fans that support them. Since the internet's inception, it's made it so that location isn't as much of a hindrance when it comes to releasing music. That levels the playing field for artists and has led to where rap is now. Multiple cities are producing notable talent at the same time.
