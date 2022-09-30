Read full article on original website
Faribault Pedestrian Accident Driver Identified
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, updated KDHL with more information concerning a car vs pedestrian accident last evening in Faribault. Sherwin identified the pedestrian as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport and he was airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a young girl last seen in Glencoe. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she is in the Twin Cities possibly with someone she had met online. Officials say the family does not have a line of communication with Treasure.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Two Hurt in Accident on Mississippi River in Minnesota
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- An incident being described as a “watercraft accident” on the Mississippi River resulted in two people being brought to Regions Hospital with injuries Thursday night. Very little information has been released, however the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 8...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Smash and Grab Purse Theft Prompts Reminder from Rochester Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is reminding residents to not keep valuables in their vehicle after a smash and grab was reported Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the reported theft at Foster-Arend Park in northeast Rochester. A woman at the park told police she parked her vehicle around 6 p.m. and returned shortly before 8 p.m. to find a window in her vehicle smashed out and her purse missing.
Man Armed With Sword Shot by Officers in East-Central Minnesota
North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to east central Minnesota Friday night to investigate an officer-involved shooting. An initial report from the BCA indicates Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the North Branch Police Department responded around 10 PM...
Youth 1st’s Pigskin & Pork This Thursday & Friday in Owatonna
Let me get this straight; eat ribs, win a grill + Vikings stuff, and support children in southern Minnesota? Where do I sign up? The good news is that you don't have to sign up -- you just have to show up. This Thursday, October 7th and Friday, October 8th...
Man Sentenced in Murder of Minnesota Baseball Coach
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man convicted of murdering a Minnesota baseball coach last year has been sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. A Hennepin County Jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton in July. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
Minnesota Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Golden Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a road sign Tuesday afternoon in Golden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 394 near Highway 100 in the left lane when the driver attempted to pass traffic.
The Halloween Capital of the World is Less Than 100 Miles Away
Did you know that the Halloween Capital of the World is only a little over an hour and a half away from Rochester?. It's true. If you want to get your spooky on this year, you can head to the Halloween Capital of the World, because it's right here in Minnesota, just a little over 100 miles away from Rochester.
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
Faribault Fire Department Open House is Saturday
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief joins KDHL AM Minnesota Tuesday to talk about this weekend's Open House at the Faribault Fire Station. National Fire Prevention Week is next week with this year's theme: "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." This year marks the 100th Fire Prevention Week. According to information...
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Shop ‘Til You Drop at this Week’s Rummage-O-Rama in Owatonna
The Friends of Rice Lake State Park are holding their annual Rummage-O-Rama this Friday and Saturday in Owatonna at the Izaak Walton Reding Building located at 1546 Southwest 58th Street (about 4 miles south of Hy-Vee on County Road 45, 1/2 mile west). Prepare to shop 'til you drop this...
