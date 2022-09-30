Read full article on original website
Beyond The Gates – See Inside This Exclusive Crown Colony Home In Lufkin, Texas
If you live in the Lufkin area you know that Crown Colony is a nice place to live. You might also know that inside the gates of this golf course community, there are...more gates. There are places you can't get to inside Crown Colony, and homes there you can't see...
Louisiana Southern Soul Comes To Lufkin, TX This Weekend
This will probably go down in history as one of the LIVEST weekends in East Texas history because there's just about something for everybody going down! We got Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, A Night Of Love & RNB with Adina Howard and now we have something for the Brown Liquor sippers and my folks who love Southern Soul Music.
KTRE
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
East Texas animal agencies weigh in on Pit Bull Awareness month. Those who work in East Texas pet rescues say that pit bulls can be sometimes misunderstood and mis-labeled. Deborah Dobbs, president and founder of the SPCA of East Texas has worked in the rescue field for 14 years. She said the breed is sometimes used for the wrong reasons.
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
Nacogdoches Police Looking for Suspected Murderer
The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking area residents to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for a black male who is a suspect in the murder of a Nacogdoches woman Monday night. According to a Facebook post on the Department's site, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3,...
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX
Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
Nacogdoches Police Agency Issuing Handicapped Parking Citations
A few years ago, as my mother was getting weaker and weaker due to her cancer treatments and mild dementia, I still vividly remember her thinking about the welfare of others above herself. When I would take her for treatments in Houston, and there was an empty parking space designated...
KLTV
Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
kjas.com
Witnesses say man threw object at truck causing wreck west of Jasper
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a late Monday morning wreck just west of Jasper that left a man seriously injured, and resulted in the arrest of another man accused of throwing a metal object into traffic and causing the crash. The bizarre accident occurred shortly...
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
KLTV
Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Nacogdoches around 3:00 a.m. When police officers arrived on-scene, they found that the driver of an SUV had struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway. The victim, identified as Robert Estepp IV, 23, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
OFFICIALS: East Texas man injured child by 'intentionally' putting her in tub of 143-degree water
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after reportedly seriously injuring a child in scalding water. According to the Angelina County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 26, around 1:40 p.m., Lufkin police were called to an area hospital regarding a juvenile burn victim. When authorities arrived,...
Here We Go Again, Burn Bans Are Coming Back to East Texas
By the time Labor Day had arrived in East Texas, we had already received 4.45 inches of rain for the first week of September. That amount comes from the weather reporting station at the Angelina County Airport. ...And, the Bad News. Now, over 3 weeks later, that rainfall total has...
Lufkin ISD Highlighting Art Work in Museum’s Dyslexia Showcase
October is Dyslexia Awareness month and to celebrate the Lufkin Independent School District is presenting their Dyslexia Showcase at the Museum of East Texas. Dyslexic students across the Lufkin district will have artwork on display at the Museum of East Texas this Sunday (10/2) from 2 to 4 p.m. You'll see sculptures, drawings and paintings from students of all ages. After the showcase, the items will go on an online auction with proceeds benefiting the Alys Ray Dyslexia Achievement Scholarship.
Rusk County fire departments responding to quick moving fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County said that Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene Sunday of a fast moving 5-acre fire off of County Road 262. There’s a lot of smoke but authorities say that the fire is mostly contained. Rusk County said that they have been responding to fires across […]
