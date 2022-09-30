ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Louisiana Southern Soul Comes To Lufkin, TX This Weekend

This will probably go down in history as one of the LIVEST weekends in East Texas history because there's just about something for everybody going down! We got Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, A Night Of Love & RNB with Adina Howard and now we have something for the Brown Liquor sippers and my folks who love Southern Soul Music.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Nacogdoches Police Looking for Suspected Murderer

The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking area residents to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for a black male who is a suspect in the murder of a Nacogdoches woman Monday night. According to a Facebook post on the Department's site, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX

Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Witnesses say man threw object at truck causing wreck west of Jasper

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a late Monday morning wreck just west of Jasper that left a man seriously injured, and resulted in the arrest of another man accused of throwing a metal object into traffic and causing the crash. The bizarre accident occurred shortly...
JASPER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Nacogdoches around 3:00 a.m. When police officers arrived on-scene, they found that the driver of an SUV had struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway. The victim, identified as Robert Estepp IV, 23, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin ISD Highlighting Art Work in Museum’s Dyslexia Showcase

October is Dyslexia Awareness month and to celebrate the Lufkin Independent School District is presenting their Dyslexia Showcase at the Museum of East Texas. Dyslexic students across the Lufkin district will have artwork on display at the Museum of East Texas this Sunday (10/2) from 2 to 4 p.m. You'll see sculptures, drawings and paintings from students of all ages. After the showcase, the items will go on an online auction with proceeds benefiting the Alys Ray Dyslexia Achievement Scholarship.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
