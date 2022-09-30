Read full article on original website
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
NSYNC Super Star Pops into Illinois Talk Show Revealing His Favorite Boy Band Song
Chris, Lance, JC, Joey and Justin are basically millennium royalty and getting the chance to talk one of them is an absolute dream. Let's go back to last week... on Good Day Stateline we are really lucky to get the chance to interview some of the contestant on The Masked Singer.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show
When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
947wls.com
Chicago Home Depot stores have Wagyu Beef Hot Dog stands now
Head to Home Depot for hardware and hot dogs??.. 3 Chicago area Home Depots now have Fixin’ Franks in their stores serving up Wagyu beef hot dogs to customets. The steak beef dogs are $8. Fixin’ Franks is currently doing a trial run at three Home Depots in Chicago,...
Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza Combines 2 Chicago Classics. Here's Where You Can Get One
A combination that screams Chicago perhaps unlike any other, Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is the latest creation of two iconic - and local - restaurant chains. Available only online, the new, unique pizza features Lou Malnati's flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, along with Portillo's slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian beef, according to a news release.
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
northernstar.info
House party at Holmes with Waka Flocka Flame
DeKALB – Anticipation filled the air as thousands of NIU students made their way to the Holmes Student Center on Saturday night to see Waka Flocka Flame take the stage and kick off NIU’s 115th homecoming celebration. NIU’s Campus Activities Board prepared the concert as early as the...
Navy Pier Kicks off series of Halloween themed events for October
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are about to look a little spookier at Navy Pier. The Pier is kicking off a series of Halloween events Saturday.One of the events includes the return of the Pier Pumpkin Lights - where you can see nearly a thousand decorative pumpkin displays along the lakefront. View the full list of events below:· Pier Pumpkin Lights (Oct. 1 to 31) - The pop-up event features 1,000 stacked pumpkins where guests can explore a variety of installations and photo opportunities throughout the Pier both indoors and outside the lakefront. The pumpkins will glow as the sun...
'Stranger Things' Halloween display in Plainfield comes down after neighbor complains about crowds
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Late last month, we showed you a dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things." Now, the display has come down.We learned Monday that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.Dave and Aubrey Appel had created a quick TikTok of the Max display – which racked up more than 14 million views. Everyone wanted to know what was keeping Max afloat, but the Appels kept it a secret.
Portillo's teams up with Lou Malnati's to create Italian beef deep dish pizza
It doesn't get more Chicago than this -- and you can get it delivered nationwide.
Who’s the new Chief on Chicago PD (and what’s his connection to Voight)?
There’s a new Chief in town, and he’s making changes. The season 10 premiere of Chicago PD brought about lots of big changes, but one of the most notable was the return of Chief Patrick O’Neal. That’s right, the return. O’Neal goes way back in the...
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Northern Illinois Corn Mazes Promise Fall Fun for Residents as Halloween Nears
Fall is very much in the air in Illinois, and countless family farms are opening up their annual corn mazes to those looking to get out and enjoy the season!. Whether it’s buying pumpkins, grabbing a cup of hot apple cider, or simply listening to the wind blow through the cornfields, there’s something for everyone at each of these attractions.
Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?
There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
National Taco Day Tuesday: 3 Illinois Spots Ranked Among Top 100 in US by Yelp
Looking to celebrate National Taco Day this Tuesday? You might want to check out these Illinois spots. Three taco restaurants in the state were named among the top 100 in the U.S. In honor of the day, Yelp unveiled its list of top eateries, based on ratings and reviews from...
Chicago Favorite, Romantic Illinois Hot Spot Rank on Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best' Restaurant Lists
A suburban Chicago favorite and a swanky fine dining hot spot in northwestern Illinois have landed on two new "Traveler's Choice" lists from Tripadvisor that ranks the top rated restaurants across the country and around the world. As part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award Series, the travel guidance platform recently...
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
CBS News
Man shot and killed in Waukegan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
