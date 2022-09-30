ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

97ZOK

Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show

When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
CORTLAND, IL
947wls.com

Chicago Home Depot stores have Wagyu Beef Hot Dog stands now

Head to Home Depot for hardware and hot dogs??.. 3 Chicago area Home Depots now have Fixin’ Franks in their stores serving up Wagyu beef hot dogs to customets. The steak beef dogs are $8. Fixin’ Franks is currently doing a trial run at three Home Depots in Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
Aurora, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Aurora, IL
NBC Chicago

Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza Combines 2 Chicago Classics. Here's Where You Can Get One

A combination that screams Chicago perhaps unlike any other, Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is the latest creation of two iconic - and local - restaurant chains. Available only online, the new, unique pizza features Lou Malnati's flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, along with Portillo's slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian beef, according to a news release.
CHICAGO, IL
northernstar.info

House party at Holmes with Waka Flocka Flame

DeKALB – Anticipation filled the air as thousands of NIU students made their way to the Holmes Student Center on Saturday night to see Waka Flocka Flame take the stage and kick off NIU’s 115th homecoming celebration. NIU’s Campus Activities Board prepared the concert as early as the...
DEKALB, IL
CBS Chicago

Navy Pier Kicks off series of Halloween themed events for October

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are about to look a little spookier at Navy Pier. The Pier is kicking off a series of Halloween events Saturday.One of the events includes the return of the Pier Pumpkin Lights - where you can see nearly a thousand decorative pumpkin displays along the lakefront. View the full list of events below:·       Pier Pumpkin Lights (Oct. 1 to 31) - The pop-up event features 1,000 stacked pumpkins where guests can explore a variety of installations and photo opportunities throughout the Pier both indoors and outside the lakefront. The pumpkins will glow as the sun...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Taylor Dayne
CBS Chicago

'Stranger Things' Halloween display in Plainfield comes down after neighbor complains about crowds

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Late last month, we showed you a dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield character from "Stranger Things." Now, the display has come down.We learned Monday that a neighbor took issue with crowds coming to look at the display. Thus, the Appel family decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.Dave and Aubrey Appel had created a quick TikTok of the Max display – which racked up more than 14 million views. Everyone wanted to know what was keeping Max afloat, but the Appels kept it a secret.
PLAINFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Prove Your Love
99.5 WKDQ

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
WAUKEGAN, IL

