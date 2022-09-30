Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony EverColleen Sheehy OrmeGeneva, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Plainfield home's 'Stanger Things' decoration causes controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show
When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
fox32chicago.com
100 dogs walk in Aurora's 4th annual Pooch Parade
AURORA, Illinois - A shih-tzu named Jairo who was dressed as the Grinch's dog Max won the top prize at Aurora's 4th annual Pooch Parade on Sunday. The city said about a hundred dogs competed at the event. Dogs and humans also enjoyed a Frisbee disc throwing show during the event at Phillips Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
959theriver.com
Plainfield “Stranger Things” House Shutting Down Because of Alleged Neighbor Confrontation
I’ll start with saying there are two sides to every story, and since this is just one side of the story I won’t be passing judgement on anyone. I’m not anything excuses swinging a baseball bat around, but I don’t know all the details, so I can’t really say.
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
Special rededication ceremony held for Our Lady of the Angels in West Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — After a renovation years in the making, Cardinal Blase Cupich blessed the grounds of the former Our Lady of the Angels Outreach Center Sunday. The ceremony was held on the 62-year anniversary of the original dedication ceremony of the school building that burned down in a 1958 fire. Ninety-five people died in the […]
WSPY NEWS
Four teens hurt in Oswego crash
Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
Plainfield couple won't let 1 'crazy neighbor' ruin viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween display
Dave and Aubrey Appel went viral for their “Stranger Things” inspired Halloween decor outside their Plainfield home. A hovering mannequin in their driveway is a perfect replica of the character Max’s iconic graveyard scene from the Netflix series.
napervillelocal.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Multiple Times At Hotel In Naperville
A Chicago man is being held in DuPage County Jail without bond after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Extended Stay Hotel on Center Point Circle in Naperville. Willie Tidwell, 50, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 10 incident.
HellsGate In Lockport IL Is Ranked The 3rd Best Haunted House In The U.S.
A terrifying haunted house in the suburbs has garnered attention. According to Hauntworld, HellsGate is the third-best haunted house in the country. Located in Lockport, IL HellsGate, takes advantage of its setting, offering a spooky nature adventure that goes deep into the woods. Filled with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries, and secret passages through the haunted mansion, the interactive experience is sure to frighten all who pass through its halls. With a whole host of characters, including those from Statesville Haunted Prison. With over 40 rooms to explore, 150 actors ready to jump out, and a scary wooded area filled with fright, experience over 45 minutes of spooky delight at this haunted mansion. Lockport itself is only a short 43-minute drive from the city. Embrace the season with nature trails, or hang out by the bonfires and grab a bite to eat at the Moster Midway hangout. After making your way through the mansion, there’s still plenty of fun to be had with escape rooms and themed games to participate in. Take part in The Witch’s Wagon escape room and enjoy a scary movie on the Monster Movie Screen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned
A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
rejournals.com
Essex managing director closes 91 units in Lisle
Essex Realty Group, Inc. Managing Director Brian Karmowski, recently facilitated the sale of Wellington Creek Apartments, a 91-unit apartment complex in Lisle, Illinois. The property closed in late August for $11,550,000, reflecting a price per unit of nearly $127,000 and a cap rate of 5.4% at closing. The five-building complex...
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for Halloween
Every October, people from all over the country decorate their homes for Halloween. Some people will just carve a couple of pumpkins and place them on their porch. However, some people turn Halloween decorations into an elaborate experience.
depauliaonline.com
“The public [has] a right to know”: CPD transparency in question with switch to encrypted radio
Chicago reporters will no longer be relying on live police scanners to chase crime stories, but rather, a delayed broadcast that will be available to the public by the end of the year. The scanner feed will still be available with a 30-minute delay on Broadcastify, an online live audio...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Bennett
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a look at our PAWS Pet of the Week - Bennett.Bennett is a 1-year-old, 55-pound Retriever mix full of energy! He's a quick learner and would love an owner who would continue his training. He likes going on long walks where he can enjoy new smells, fresh air, and plenty of exercise. Bennett will thrive in a home with an adopter who lives an active lifestyle, or who has a yard for him to run around in. Bennett is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
Comments / 0