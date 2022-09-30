Read full article on original website
Derby domination and other things we learned in the Premier League this weekend
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden took centre-stage as the Manchester derby proved the highlight of the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The Norway international and England’s Foden both plundered hat-tricks as City romped to a 6-3 victory over United, while the bragging rights in north London ended up in Arsenal territory.
European Super League can revive ‘sick’ football says Real Madrid president
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes football is “sick” and claimed resurrecting the European Super League project would be one way to restore its health. The Spanish giants were one of a dozen clubs in April last year who signed up to a proposed breakaway league, which collapsed following backlash from supporters once the idea came into the public domain.
Quiz! Can you name the most successful 60 cities in Champions League history?
Glaswegians descend on Liverpool tonight in the Champions League – but which other cities have provided the biggest clubs in Europe?. 12 minutes on the clock, 60 cities to guess.
The Arsenal Football Group: Why the Gunners may be set to buy a feeder club or affiliate team
Arsenal could be buying a feeder club or affiliate side overseas. That's the rumour, following the latest shake-up on the Emirates Stadium board, with corporate lawyer and influential figure Tim Lewis joining the club full-time after resigning from his position at the law firm at which he is a partner, Clifford Chance.
Ranked! The highest-scoring Premier League Manchester derbies
Where does this result rank on the list of highest-scoring Manchester derbies in the Premier League, though?.
Adidas World Cup boots: New multicolour Al Rihla boots released
Attention, all: the new Adidas World Cup boots are out, inspired by the ball itself. It's that time of year again (admittedly, much, much later than usual).
Manchester United lacked belief in derby thrashing – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief for Manchester United’s “hammering” in Sunday’s 6-3 derby day demolishment at Manchester City. Having bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, the Red Devils were brought down to earth with a bump at the Etihad Stadium.
FIFA 23 skill moves: How to do a Heel to Ball Roll
FIFA 23 skill moves can unlock defences, with the Heel to Ball Roll a new move added to this game to bamboozle your marker. With so many FIFA 23 skill moves to explore, the Heel to Ball Roll is one of the most important in your arsenal. Introduced this year...
Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage
Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League. The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams Aston Villa time wasting after 'snail-paced match'
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has accused Aston Villa of time wasting and believes it is time to crack down on the tactic. Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has hit out at Aston Villa for time wasting in the teams' 0-0 draw on Sunday and believes the Premier League need to crack down on the tactic.
Chelsea report: Blues face competition from Liverpool in race for prodigious MLS winger
Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly going head-to-head with Liverpool (opens in new tab) to try and sign Chicago Fire wonderkid Jhon Duran. The 18-year-old Colombian winger has made a big impact during his first season in MLS, having joined the Fire this January from Envigado in his homeland.
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era
Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
We asked Brad Friedel for his best-ever team-mate XI – and the side he picked is unbelievable
Brad Friedel played for Blackburn, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Galatasaray – and his Perfect XI is littered with superstars. Brad Friedel is one of the Premier League's most enduring goalkeepers – so you may not be surprised to see how good his Perfect XI is.
Erling Haaland on course for 70-goal season after hat-trick in Manchester derby
Erling Haaland continued his one-man mission to render Premier League defences redundant on Sunday, hitting his third hat-trick in as many home games as Manchester City (opens in new tab) thumped Manchester United (opens in new tab) 6-3. The Norwegian goal machine became the first Premier League player to achieve...
Liverpool report: Reds eye Jamal Musiala, with big money set to be spent in January
The attacking midfielder established himself at Bayern during the second half of last season and has started six out of eight Bundesliga games for Julian Naglesmann's side this term.
Phil Foden reveals his greatest inspirations, from the Lionesses to the best footballer he's ever played with
Phil Foden is quite simply one of the best and most inspirational footballers in the world today. At only 22 he is already considered one of the best players on the planet. The attacking midfielder has repeatedly been rewriting the records for England and Manchester City since he burst onto the scene for club and country as a schoolboy, with no sign of slowing up.
