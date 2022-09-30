ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

fourfourtwo.com

Derby domination and other things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden took centre-stage as the Manchester derby proved the highlight of the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The Norway international and England’s Foden both plundered hat-tricks as City romped to a 6-3 victory over United, while the bragging rights in north London ended up in Arsenal territory.
fourfourtwo.com

European Super League can revive ‘sick’ football says Real Madrid president

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes football is “sick” and claimed resurrecting the European Super League project would be one way to restore its health. The Spanish giants were one of a dozen clubs in April last year who signed up to a proposed breakaway league, which collapsed following backlash from supporters once the idea came into the public domain.
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The highest-scoring Premier League Manchester derbies

Where does this result rank on the list of highest-scoring Manchester derbies in the Premier League, though?. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes,...
fourfourtwo.com

Adidas World Cup boots: New multicolour Al Rihla boots released

Attention, all: the new Adidas World Cup boots are out, inspired by the ball itself. It's that time of year again (admittedly, much, much later than usual). We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. We check over 250 million products every day for the best...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United lacked belief in derby thrashing – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief for Manchester United’s “hammering” in Sunday’s 6-3 derby day demolishment at Manchester City. Having bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, the Red Devils were brought down to earth with a bump at the Etihad Stadium.
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 23 skill moves: How to do a Heel to Ball Roll

FIFA 23 skill moves can unlock defences, with the Heel to Ball Roll a new move added to this game to bamboozle your marker. With so many FIFA 23 skill moves to explore, the Heel to Ball Roll is one of the most important in your arsenal. Introduced this year...
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage

Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League. The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.
fourfourtwo.com

How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
fourfourtwo.com

Phil Foden reveals his greatest inspirations, from the Lionesses to the best footballer he's ever played with

Phil Foden is quite simply one of the best and most inspirational footballers in the world today. At only 22 he is already considered one of the best players on the planet. The attacking midfielder has repeatedly been rewriting the records for England and Manchester City since he burst onto the scene for club and country as a schoolboy, with no sign of slowing up.
PREMIER LEAGUE

