‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Review: Amazon Prime’s New Possession Horror Comedy Captures The Terrifying Teen Experience, But It Needs More Laughs

11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More
Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
‘Hellraiser’ Review: Jamie Clayton Shines In A New Adaptation Without Much On Its Mind
Making a new “Hellraiser” film in 2022 is an exercise about “better,” not “good.” Like most staple 1980s horror series, “Hellraiser” goes two entries deep with the original classic and a good-but-not-as-good follow-up, though “Hellbound: Hellraiser 2‘s” status as less than “Hellraiser” depends on who you ask. But step into the 1990s with “Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth,” and the franchise starts walking on air like Wile E. Coyote chasing the Roadrunner, plunging into a vast and empty canyon. The proceeding “Hellraiser” films are experiences of small pleasures, a la baby-faced Adam Scott’s early career appearance in “Hellraiser IV: Bloodlines,” tucked among colossal chagrin.
‘Amsterdam’ Clip: Dive Into The Luxurious Craft Behind This Enchanting 1930s Murder Mystery [Exclusive]
“The world is beautiful, this world is luscious and precise, and it takes specific people to create a living world,” director David O. Russell says in a new exclusive clip about the craft of his latest film, “Amsterdam.” While the film, which comes out this week on October 7, has been lauded for its sprawling, A-list cast—Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington as the three leads, plus a cavalcade of supporting actors like Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro— there are also several superstars below the line who worked on the gorgeous-looking movie.
‘Ramy’ Season 3 Review: Ramy Youssef’s Comical, Rich Look At Muslim Family Life Is The Best One Yet
A wayward and callous Ramy (Ramy Youssef), after cheating on his new wife, Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo), with his cousin; thereby inflicting untold damage on everyone in his wake, sits in a car with a dog of an incarcerated friend in the backseat. Cans of dog food are piled in the windshield. He listens silently to a CD explaining how to be a good Muslim. That ending to “Ramy” season two was akin to a firecracker exploding in your hand. The kid left holding the proverbial self-inflicting cherry bomb was Ramy, played by the show’s creator and director.
‘Pacification’ Review: Albert Serra Makes A Gorgeous & Grave Tropical Anti-Epic Filled With Post-Colonial Intrigue [NYFF]
Albert Serra has up to now been known for his revisionist period films, which include prankishly unconventional treatments of Don Quixote (“Honor of the Nights,” 2006), Casanova (“The Story of My Death,” 2013) and Louis XIV (“The Death of Louis XIV,” 2016). With “Pacifiction,” he makes his first film with a contemporary setting—and made his debut in the main competition at Cannes, where the film premiered—but it’s in many ways the closest he’s come to classic historical fiction. “Pacifiction” is a modern-day Conradian tale of South Seas intrigue in which De Roller (Benoît Magimel), the French government’s High Commissioner in Polynesia, investigates rumors of an impending resumption of nuclear testing. The atmosphere is chokingly sensual, the geopolitical implications are operatic, and the filmmaking is at once puckish and grand. Scratch your head at it in front of the biggest screen possible.
‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Stars In A Period Psychological Drama For Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Sebastián Lelio
Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has achieved a lot of great things in the last few years, ever since his career took off with the 2013 film “Gloria.” For one, A24 asked him to remake that film as “Gloria Bell” in 2018, starring Julianne Moore. Then the year before that, he released two movies in one year, 2017’s “Disobedience” and “A Fantastic Woman,” the latter winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, making it the first Chilean film to win that honor.
‘Lynch/Oz’ Trailer: Filmmakers Dissect David Lynch’s Love Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ In The Upcoming Documentary
Documentarian filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe is known for his deep dives into specific films and filmmakers. From tackling the world of “Alien” in “Memory: The Origins of Alien” and “Psycho” in “78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene,” it’s clear Phillippe is fascinated by the art of filmmaking and loves putting his analytical mind to use in breaking it down. That’s definitely also the case with his latest feature, “Lynch/Oz.”
‘Rogue Heroes’ Trailer: A Wild Group Of Soldiers Form The SAS In New Action Series From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator
To say that we’ve seen quite a few series and films about World War II is a gross understatement. There have been plenty of attempts to tell stories about the war against Nazis. So, if you want to get our attention, you better do something different. Thankfully, that’s where “Rogue Heroes” comes in.
‘El Muerto’: Jonás Cuarón Tapped To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony’s Latest ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Film
The way Sony has been trying to build out its universe of “Spider-Man”-adjacent films has been interesting, to say the least. First, the studio can’t actually use Spider-Man in any of these spinoff films since Tom Holland’s version of the character is off in the MCU. And secondly, the characters which Sony has chosen to build new franchises have been… surprising. Outside of the “Venom” films, features such as “Morbius,” “Kraven the Hunter,” and “Madame Web” are shocking choices by Sony. However, the biggest head-scratcher is “El Muerto,” which is based on a character that hardly anyone even knows, even if you’re a massive Marvel fan. But at least the forthcoming spinoff is shaping up to have some talented people behind the scenes.
‘White Noise’ Director Noah Baumbach Shares What Advice The Coen Brothers Gave Him [NYFF]
In adapting “White Noise,” filmmaker Noah Baumbach often felt like a “translator,” reaching into Don DeLillo’s epochal novel and pulling out as many elements of its expansive plot as possible while also finding “cinematic equivalents” for its distinctly postmodern style. In conversation with...
Watch Barry Keoghan’s Audition For The Riddler In ‘The Batman’ As The Actor Also Lobbies For A ‘Star Wars’ Role
It’s been about seven months since the release of “The Batman” in theaters. And upon seeing the film, one of the most talked about scenes involves a tease for a new version of Joker played by none other than Barry Keoghan. Shortly after the film’s release, a deleted scene featuring Joker hit social media, and fans were instantly asking for more of Keoghan’s take on the villain. But Joker wasn’t the first role the actor went after in “The Batman.” In fact, you can watch his original audition tape for the role of Riddler.
Paul Schrader Says His Next Film Centers On A Female Trauma Nurse In Puerto Rico
Filmmaker Paul Schrader revealed some of the details of his next project at the New York Film Festival during the Q&A for his beautiful and more optimistic new film, “The Master Gardener.” During the discussion with NYFF’s Dennis Lim and the film’s stars Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver, Schrader said his next film would be about a “trauma nurse working in Puerto Rico.” But as he detailed, in his conversation about “The Master Gardener” and the so-called God’s Lonely Man trilogy that includes “First Reformed” and “The Card Counter,” this vocation, trauma nurse would just be the “occupational metaphor” used to hide what the film is really about.
Reese Witherspoon Says There’s A “Deep Desire” For More ‘Big Little Lies’ In The Future
It’s hard to imagine now, but “Big Little Lies” actually started as a limited series on HBO. But the popularity of the series, and the awards recognition that first season received, led to the premium network spending a whole lot of money to bring the all-star cast back for Season 2. Now, for the last couple of years, people have been asking for Season 3, but to no avail. That said, perhaps there is more “Big Little Lies” on the horizon.
‘Megalopolis’: Chloe Fineman, Dustin Hoffman & More Join Stacked Cast In Francis Ford Coppola’s New Film
Francis Ford Coppola is betting big with his upcoming film, “Megalopolis.” Not only is the film going to cost a reported $100 to produce, but the filmmaker is actually footing most of the bill himself. So, to help bring his passion project to life, he continues to add to his already massive cast.
Cate Blanchett Says ‘TAR’ Is “About The Corruptive Nature Of Power” [Interview]
There is a line at the beginning of Todd Field‘s celebrated new film “TAR” that notes its subject, fictional conductor Lydia Tar, is many things. She’s an EGOT winner. She’s a best-selling author. She’s, in this world at least, a classical music icon. But for Cate Blanchett, the Oscar-winner who magnificently portrays the title character, she represents something much more.
Most expensive Jane Austen novel sells for £375,000
An inscribed copy of a Jane Austen novel has become the most expensive of the author’s works ever sold after being bought for £375,000 and will go on public display in the UK for the first time. The unique first edition of Emma – which carries the handwritten...
‘Walk Up’ Review: Hong Sangsoo Delivers A Delicate Portrait Of Age & Artistic Pursuit [NYFF]
“He’s not only who he is at home,” the friend of a Korean filmmaker tells the director’s daughter in Hong Sang-soo’s latest film. But “who he is at home” is at the heart of what “Walk Up” is all about. Structurally ingenious, with each of the film’s vignettes set on a different story of a Seoul apartment building, “Walk Up” follows another Hong-like filmmaker, Byung-soo (Kwon Hae-hyo) into different homes, which offer in turn different versions of who he is, or could be.
