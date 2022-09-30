‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Review: Amazon Prime’s New Possession Horror Comedy Captures The Terrifying Teen Experience, But It Needs More Laughs

The way Sony has been trying to build out its universe of “Spider-Man”-adjacent films has been interesting, to say the least. First, the studio can’t actually use Spider-Man in any of these spinoff films since Tom Holland’s version of the character is off in the MCU. And secondly, the characters which Sony has chosen to build new franchises have been… surprising. Outside of the “Venom” films, features such as “Morbius,” “Kraven the Hunter,” and “Madame Web” are shocking choices by Sony. However, the biggest head-scratcher is “El Muerto,” which is based on a character that hardly anyone even knows, even if you’re a massive Marvel fan. But at least the forthcoming spinoff is shaping up to have some talented people behind the scenes.

