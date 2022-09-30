ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders RB Brian Robinson designated to return to practice

The move gives the rookie out of Alabama a chance to make his NFL debut in Week 5 when the Commanders host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Washington will play against the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 13.
