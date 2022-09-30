‘Justin Long’s New Movie’ Trailer: 20th Century Studios Has Sly & Clever Meta Fun With Its Latest ‘Barbarian’ Trailer

Read full article on original website
‘Nocebo’ Trailer: Eva Green & Mark Strong’s Star In Lorcan Finnegan’s Latest Creepy Psychological Horror
“Allow me in, and you will be free.” These are the chilling words spoken by a mysterious nanny (Chai Fonacier) who upends the life of a fashion designer (Eva Green) recovering from an unknown illness in the trailer for filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan’s “Nocebo.” The film’s two-minute trailer does a great job establishing an eerie atmosphere without revealing too much. While it is quite apparent that Green’s character is still in recovery from whatever has stricken her, much to the worry of her husband (Mark Strong), Fonacier’s sudden entrance into their lives goes unexplained. She merely shows up at the family’s home and says, “I’m here to help you.” What promises to unfold is a helping of horror and thrills of the highest psychological order.
Watch Barry Keoghan’s Audition For The Riddler In ‘The Batman’ As The Actor Also Lobbies For A ‘Star Wars’ Role
It’s been about seven months since the release of “The Batman” in theaters. And upon seeing the film, one of the most talked about scenes involves a tease for a new version of Joker played by none other than Barry Keoghan. Shortly after the film’s release, a deleted scene featuring Joker hit social media, and fans were instantly asking for more of Keoghan’s take on the villain. But Joker wasn’t the first role the actor went after in “The Batman.” In fact, you can watch his original audition tape for the role of Riddler.
11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More
Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
‘Pacification’ Review: Albert Serra Makes A Gorgeous & Grave Tropical Anti-Epic Filled With Post-Colonial Intrigue [NYFF]
Albert Serra has up to now been known for his revisionist period films, which include prankishly unconventional treatments of Don Quixote (“Honor of the Nights,” 2006), Casanova (“The Story of My Death,” 2013) and Louis XIV (“The Death of Louis XIV,” 2016). With “Pacifiction,” he makes his first film with a contemporary setting—and made his debut in the main competition at Cannes, where the film premiered—but it’s in many ways the closest he’s come to classic historical fiction. “Pacifiction” is a modern-day Conradian tale of South Seas intrigue in which De Roller (Benoît Magimel), the French government’s High Commissioner in Polynesia, investigates rumors of an impending resumption of nuclear testing. The atmosphere is chokingly sensual, the geopolitical implications are operatic, and the filmmaking is at once puckish and grand. Scratch your head at it in front of the biggest screen possible.
‘Rogue Heroes’ Trailer: A Wild Group Of Soldiers Form The SAS In New Action Series From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator
To say that we’ve seen quite a few series and films about World War II is a gross understatement. There have been plenty of attempts to tell stories about the war against Nazis. So, if you want to get our attention, you better do something different. Thankfully, that’s where “Rogue Heroes” comes in.
Paul Schrader Says His Next Film Centers On A Female Trauma Nurse In Puerto Rico
Filmmaker Paul Schrader revealed some of the details of his next project at the New York Film Festival during the Q&A for his beautiful and more optimistic new film, “The Master Gardener.” During the discussion with NYFF’s Dennis Lim and the film’s stars Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver, Schrader said his next film would be about a “trauma nurse working in Puerto Rico.” But as he detailed, in his conversation about “The Master Gardener” and the so-called God’s Lonely Man trilogy that includes “First Reformed” and “The Card Counter,” this vocation, trauma nurse would just be the “occupational metaphor” used to hide what the film is really about.
Ryan Coogler Defends Namor’s Winged Ankles In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “You’ve Got To Lean Into The Weird Stuff”
Today saw the release of the latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The latest entry in the MCU not only marks the end of Phase 4 of the franchise, but the film also serves as a redefining moment for “Black Panther” and the film series’ future. On top of all of that, it also gives fans the best look yet at the villain, Namor… and his little winged ankles.
Luca Guadagnino Says Speculation About Armie Hammer Influencing ‘Bones And All’ Is “Preposterous”
Armie Hammer and Luca Guadagnino collaborated on what might be the filmmaker’s most acclaimed work to date, “Call Me By Your Name.” But since then, the duo hasn’t worked together on a new project. That fact hasn’t kept Hammer’s name out of the discussion of Guadagnino’s latest film, “Bones and All,” as some people have tried to link the actor’s recent sexual misconduct controversy with the filmmaker’s cannibal drama.
‘Hellraiser’ Review: Jamie Clayton Shines In A New Adaptation Without Much On Its Mind
Making a new “Hellraiser” film in 2022 is an exercise about “better,” not “good.” Like most staple 1980s horror series, “Hellraiser” goes two entries deep with the original classic and a good-but-not-as-good follow-up, though “Hellbound: Hellraiser 2‘s” status as less than “Hellraiser” depends on who you ask. But step into the 1990s with “Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth,” and the franchise starts walking on air like Wile E. Coyote chasing the Roadrunner, plunging into a vast and empty canyon. The proceeding “Hellraiser” films are experiences of small pleasures, a la baby-faced Adam Scott’s early career appearance in “Hellraiser IV: Bloodlines,” tucked among colossal chagrin.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: The Nation Mourns Its Fallen King While Namor Poses A New Threat
We’ve never really seen a superhero movie born from and built around grief narratively. But, because of the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 from cancer, that’s exactly where “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has to start. Now Marvel has held the particulars back from audiences, but it’s clear from the first trailer and the images that Wakanda is in grief, mourning their King.
Reese Witherspoon Says There’s A “Deep Desire” For More ‘Big Little Lies’ In The Future
It’s hard to imagine now, but “Big Little Lies” actually started as a limited series on HBO. But the popularity of the series, and the awards recognition that first season received, led to the premium network spending a whole lot of money to bring the all-star cast back for Season 2. Now, for the last couple of years, people have been asking for Season 3, but to no avail. That said, perhaps there is more “Big Little Lies” on the horizon.
‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Fight For Their Lives After Their Wedding Is Taken Hostage
Believe it or not, a “shotgun wedding” doesn’t typically include real firearms. Sure, the saying dates back to the idea of forced marriage using the threat of violence, but when the term is used today, it isn’t nearly as dramatic. That said, the new rom-com, “Shotgun Wedding,” takes the term to the extreme.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Ryan Coogler Wanted To Quit Filmmaking After Chadwick Boseman’s Death
We are just over a month away from the long-awaited release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Not only is this film the sequel to the billion-dollar-grossing 2018 film, “Black Panther,” but it’s also the first film in the franchise to arrive after the death of Chadwick Boseman. And according to director Ryan Coogler, despite the huge success of the first film, the filmmaker wasn’t sure he wanted to return. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to be a director anymore.
