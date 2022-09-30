Read full article on original website
Related
Lakefield Standard
Wierson reaches milestone as Huskies beat Saints
Deidre Wierson picked up her 150th career win as head coach of the Jackson County Central volleyball team Monday as the Huskies swept St. James by scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-20. The win moves the Huskies to 12-8 on the season. Emma Haren had 20 kills and nine digs...
Lakefield Standard
JCC School Board Minutes – September 12
The regular meeting of the School Board of Jackson County Central Public Schools will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the JCC High School Auditorium Conference Room and live via Facebook at 5:30pm. Chair Moore called the meeting to order at 5:29p.m. Pledge of Allegiance. Members present: Rhonda...
Lakefield Standard
Probate – Karen Jane Ahrens
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Comments / 0