Madison, WI

wisc.edu

October is 'the month' to discover glass in Madison

It is a big year for glass. In fact, the United Nations has declared 2022 as the “International Year of Glass” to celebrate the essential role that glass has in society. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of UW–Madison’s Glass Lab, the first collegiate glass program in the nation, and considered by many to be the birthplace of American Studio Glass.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Multicultural Homecoming events continue longstanding campus tradition

Enjoy the best of being a Badger during UW Homecoming 2022. With festivities galore, there’s something for everyone. Give yourself a boost of UW pride by returning to campus or celebrating online. Homecoming is a special time to connect back to the UW, share in beloved traditions, and cheer on the Badgers.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

UW-Madison Art Department Annual Open Studio Day 2022

Locations: Humanities Building, 6th and 7th Floors, 455 N Park St. Over 50 artist studios will be open at this annual autumn arts celebration event! Meet the student artists, see their work, and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their working process. Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 5th from noon...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Reminder: CALS reception at World Dairy Expo – Oct. 5

CALS personnel are invited to attend the CALS Reception at World Dairy Expo from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 5. The gathering will take place in the Monona Room of the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, and is a great opportunity for CALS faculty and staff to connect with former students, industry partners and other stakeholders. This year’s event will be co-sponsored by WARF, the Office of Business Engagement and the Dairy Innovation Hub.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Lin and Ling, cohosts of 'Book Friends Forever,' to deliver 2022 Charlotte Zolotow Lecture

Grace Lin and Alvina Ling will deliver the 2022 Charlotte Zolotow Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m., in the Great Hall at Memorial Union. Established in 1998 by UW–Madison’s Cooperative Children’s Book Center (CCBC), housed in the School of Education, the lecture was named to honor Charlotte Zolotow, a distinguished children’s book editor for 38 years with Harper Junior Books, and author of more than 65 picture books, including such classic works as “Mr. Rabbit and the Lovely Present” (Harper, 1962) and “William’s Doll” (Harper, 1972).
MADISON, WI

