CALS personnel are invited to attend the CALS Reception at World Dairy Expo from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 5. The gathering will take place in the Monona Room of the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, and is a great opportunity for CALS faculty and staff to connect with former students, industry partners and other stakeholders. This year’s event will be co-sponsored by WARF, the Office of Business Engagement and the Dairy Innovation Hub.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO