wisc.edu
UW–Madison physical education student makes ‘miraculous’ recovery from fall
A story on the UW Health website shares the remarkable recovery of UW–Madison School of Education student Connor Keith from a devastating fall in Jan. 2022. It began with a night out with friends. While walking home to his apartment, Keith fell about 12 feet from a wall behind a building on campus, landing on his head. Fortunately he was discovered by three UW–Madison employees while laying unconscious on the ground, and transported to University Hospital.
wisc.edu
Visit CALS events during the Wisconsin Science Festival
This year’s Wisconsin Science Festival will be held Oct. 10–16, featuring over 300 in-person and virtual events through the state. During the week, CALS speakers will be participating in many events — a few are highlighted below. The Warfarin Story: Public Discussion and Groundbreaking Ceremony. The Department...
wisc.edu
Peace Corps In-Person Advising - Engineering Hall
The Campus Peace Corps Recruiter is roaming campus, going where YOU are. Join her in the lobby of Engineering Hall. The UW-Madison International Division houses the Peace Corps Campus Recruiter and supports the development of volunteers. Graduates put their education and experience to work around the world in the areas of education, health, environment, community and economic development, agriculture, and youth in development.
wisc.edu
Inaugural Wisconsin Meat Industry Coalition Conference set for Oct. 13-14
Livestock producers and meat processors of all sizes – as well as others affiliated with supporting these groups – are invited to attend the inaugural Wisconsin Meat Industry Coalition Conference. The event is set for Oct. 13-14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton – Madison East, located at 4402 E Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin.
wisc.edu
Lin and Ling, cohosts of ‘Book Friends Forever,’ to deliver 2022 Charlotte Zolotow Lecture
Grace Lin and Alvina Ling will deliver the 2022 Charlotte Zolotow Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m., in the Great Hall at Memorial Union. Established in 1998 by UW–Madison’s Cooperative Children’s Book Center (CCBC), housed in the School of Education, the lecture was named to honor Charlotte Zolotow, a distinguished children’s book editor for 38 years with Harper Junior Books, and author of more than 65 picture books, including such classic works as “Mr. Rabbit and the Lovely Present” (Harper, 1962) and “William’s Doll” (Harper, 1972).
wisc.edu
Reminder: CALS reception at World Dairy Expo – Oct. 5
CALS personnel are invited to attend the CALS Reception at World Dairy Expo from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 5. The gathering will take place in the Monona Room of the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, and is a great opportunity for CALS faculty and staff to connect with former students, industry partners and other stakeholders. This year’s event will be co-sponsored by WARF, the Office of Business Engagement and the Dairy Innovation Hub.
wisc.edu
Jin-Wen Yu presents ‘Home Wandering’ contemporary dance concert Oct. 13-15
The UW–Madison Dance Department and Jin-Wen Yu Dance present “Home Wandering,” a two-part concert of new contemporary dance and older, award-winning work by Professor Jin-Wen Yu, Oct. 13-15 in the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space in Lathrop Hall. The first half of the program, created and performed...
wisc.edu
UW-Madison Art Department Annual Open Studio Day 2022
Locations: Humanities Building, 6th and 7th Floors, 455 N Park St. Over 50 artist studios will be open at this annual autumn arts celebration event! Meet the student artists, see their work, and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their working process. Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 5th from noon...
