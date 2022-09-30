Homecoming parade draws huge crowd for return downtown

The streets of downtown Owatonna were saturated with blue Friday afternoon as hundreds gathered for the homecoming parade to show off their Husky pride.

Dozens of floats adorned with students, staff and grandparents made their way down Cedar Avenue and tossed candy to the hundreds of waiting children as they cheered.

Many of the businesses downtown also showed their support with decorated window and doors open welcoming guests inside following the parade. The windows are part of a new, friendly competition started by Aubrey Meier, vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate in Owatonna, who wanted to get downtown businesses involved in the homecoming activities to celebrate the community, downtown and — most of all — bring out the “Husky spirit.”

Photos of the windows will be posted to the Downtown Owatonna Facebook page and the community is encouraged to vote for their favorite by "liking" the photo on Facebook.

Later next week the winners will be announced and they will receive gifts and goodies donated by local businesses.