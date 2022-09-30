ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Lubbock Music Now Album Now Available for Download

Do you want to listen to some local Lubbock artists but don't know where to start? This album is for you. The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase. This album is 18 new tracks available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming services. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced.
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
New Lubbock Resident Doesn’t Know What This “Hamster” Is

Many of us Lubbock natives are very familiar with this little friend. They're everywhere. We even have a little town where you can go watch these little fellers. I love them. They're so small and cute and they pop in and out of their little holes and I want to take one home and call it Randy and take care of it forever and be its friend.
Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Win VIP Tickets to Nightmare On 19th Street on Halloween Night

Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
You Won’t Believe What Was Left at 82nd and Quaker This Morning

In fact, I want to say, "Bro, who does this bro?." Yeah, I'm fairly certain it was a bro who did this because it simply didn't match the rest of the decor. As someone who's generally on the road at 3:30 a.m., I see some weird stuff. Usually, it's a lump of torn-off big rig tire, and I'm thinking, "don't be a dog, please don't be a dog." Two weeks ago I saw the highway patrol with a bunch of teens sitting under the embankment (guess who's in trouble for curfew?). None of that prepared me for what I saw this morning.
Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes

You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

