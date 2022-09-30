ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Is This The Place To Start A New Business? Lafayette Ranks 15th In The U.S. For New Businesses Per Capita

Lafayette seems to have fared a bit better than other places in the state economically, with sales tax revenue hitting $2.6 billion over the summer. Despite COVID-19 shutting down businesses had an impact on many local businesses, and despite economic worries over inflation, gas prices, and supply chain issues, the Lafayette business community appears to have done fairly well.
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting

The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown

UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week

There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
