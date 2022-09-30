Read full article on original website
Related
Is This The Place To Start A New Business? Lafayette Ranks 15th In The U.S. For New Businesses Per Capita
Lafayette seems to have fared a bit better than other places in the state economically, with sales tax revenue hitting $2.6 billion over the summer. Despite COVID-19 shutting down businesses had an impact on many local businesses, and despite economic worries over inflation, gas prices, and supply chain issues, the Lafayette business community appears to have done fairly well.
List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022
If you pay attention to news headlines, you likely have noticed the number of murders in Acadiana so far this year. There have been multiple shootings, hit-and-run incidents, and deaths that have happened this year. Even if you don’t constantly listen to or look at news stories you have probably...
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Families Are Displaced After Two House Fires in Lafayette
Three families are now left trying to pick up the pieces after there were two house fires in Lafayette Sunday. Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the first fire happened at 207 Randoph Drive, and it ended up impacting two homes. Trahan say the second fire happened at 108...
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
Must See Photos From LSU’s Big Comeback Win Over Auburn
There hasn't been an LSU comeback on Auburn this big since 2017. In 2017, LSU was down 20-0 before the Tigers woke up and defeated Auburn by the score of 27-23. The play of the game was a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown by D.J. Chark as LSU completed the largest comeback in series history.
Second Online Threat Against Lafayette High Has LPSS and Lafayette Police On Alert
After a six-hour lockdown on Monday prompted by online threats against students and faculty, a new threat has the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police increasing law enforcement presence at Lafayette High School. LPSS announced Monday night that a second threat against LHS was discovered and that the school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week
There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General
Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus. Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons. A threat was made not only against the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Landry Parish School Bus Crash – Four Reported Non-Critical Injuries
UPDATE - State Police tell KATC there are four non-critical injuries in the bus crash. KATC is reporting Louisiana State Police are working a school bus crash near Eunice. LSP reports the school bus was involved in a crash with a tow truck. As of now, there is no information...
Lafayette Crime Stoppers Looking for Person Who Allegedly Posed as Nurse
Lafayette Crime Stoppers is looking for this person who allegedly posed as a nurse at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center and gained access to secure areas in the hospital. The woman allegedly gained access to where others had personal belongings stored away and it was then when she allegedly stole...
Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
2 Arrested After Threat of Violence Locks Down Lafayette High School Campus for Most of the Day
After a chaotic school day filled with anxiety for parents, students, and faculty members, authorities are now sharing details on what led to Monday's lockdown at Lafayette High. Concerned parents could be seen lining Congress street across from the school, praying for positive news as the school was surrounded by...
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward. Woman Indicted In Shooting Death Of Man In Opelousas Home. 31-year-old Niesha Charles has been indicted on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Jason Edwards,...
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
There have been two fatal hit-and-run crashes in St. Martin Parish in the last two months, and Sheriff Becket Breaux is making a change for sheriff's deputies according to KLFY. Breaux says he has informed deputies,. "If someone is walking on the side of the road, pick them up and...
Tractor-Trailer Falls Off of Louisiana Pontoon Bridge [PHOTOS]
A tractor-trailer rig crashed off the side of the pontoon bridge in Estherwood early Monday morning, thus closing it to traffic. Photos of the crash surfaced not long after on social media and as you can see here, the truck fell off the bridge and into the water. Those who...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0