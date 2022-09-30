On Thursday, October 6, Google is having its first in-person Made By Google Event in almost 3 years. The last one was for the Pixel 4 back in 2019. So Google has quite a few things that it will be announcing, and it might even show off a few products that aren’t coming out just yet – like a Pixel Foldable. And that’s because media will be there to actually get hands on with the Foldable, if it is indeed being shown off.

