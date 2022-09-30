Read full article on original website
Chrome's 'Manifest V3' Platform Aims To Nullify Ad-Blockers, Coming In 2023
Google has just released the timeline for unveiling its new extension platform, known as Manifest V3 for Chrome. This new platform has become controversial since the beginning as it is supposed to deactivate all ad-blockers in the Chrome browser. Google is constantly fighting with ad-blockers, and some privacy experts criticized...
Android 14 May Make AV1 Codec & 64-bit App Support Mandatory
According to the latest report, Android 14 will make the AV1 codec support mandatory for all devices. Additionally, this version of Google OS requires some devices to support 64-bit-only apps. Android 13 is the latest version of Android that was just released by the company. However, Google is always one...
Why Do People Prefer Android Over iOS?
Most people have experience using both iOS and Android devices. While there are many factors to consider, such as the color and design, some people are more drawn to a certain operating system than others. Some prefer Android, while others swear by iOS. Here’s why most people prefer using an...
Here's What To Expect At This Week's Made By Google Event
On Thursday, October 6, Google is having its first in-person Made By Google Event in almost 3 years. The last one was for the Pixel 4 back in 2019. So Google has quite a few things that it will be announcing, and it might even show off a few products that aren’t coming out just yet – like a Pixel Foldable. And that’s because media will be there to actually get hands on with the Foldable, if it is indeed being shown off.
New Leak Shows Google Apps On The Pixel Watch
Google’s latest Pixel event is happening in only three days, and we know most of what the company’s going to announce. Aside from the Pixel 7 phones, we know that the Pixel Watch will also get an unveiling. Ahead of the event, however, we just got a new leak showing off some of the Google apps that’ll be on the Pixel Watch.
Free Users Might Not Be Able To Watch 4K YouTube Videos Anymore
We all know that YouTube hides some features behind a paywall, and that wall is YouTube Premium. Regardless, free users are still able to have a nice video-watching experience. That being said, YouTube might reserve 4K videos for premium users. Free users are missing out on several fun perks that...
7 Android Games That You Must Try
Android phones are getting better every year. With every new version of Android, the developers understand the role of Android in the gaming industry, and they enhance its features. The games you can find in the play store are reaching new heights. Many Android games have shown promise. These games compete with PC games or are versions you can install on your phone for equal fun and pleasure.
Editing Tweets Is Now Possible, But Not For Users In The US
Twitter has made editing Tweets a reality, but not if you’re located in the US, not yet. Do note that this feature is a part of the Twitter Blue subscription, though, as was announced a while back. Twitter was actually testing this feature for quite some time, as it...
More Pixel 7 Specs Leak Right Before Announcement
We’re only two days away from the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 7, and Pixel fans are excited. While we’re so close to the announcement, there’s still more information flowing in about this phone and its Pro companion. Thanks to WinFuture, we have a new leak about the Pixel 7, and it’s shaping up to be a compelling device.
How To Give Your Steam Deck A Custom Boot Screen
It’s now easier than ever to add a custom boot screen to your Steam Deck. And trust us, if you have a Steam Deck and haven’t considered doing this yet, you should. There are some really cool animations that people have been creating and thanks to Valve’s latest beta channel Steam Deck client update, the process is now dead simple.
New Pixel Ad Shows The Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch UI & More
As Google is preparing to announce its new hardware on October 6, the company released a new Pixel ad (embedded below). This ad is titled “Get Ready for Google Pixel 7: A Phone That Gives You More”. This Pixel ad shows the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and...
Samsung Reveals Semiconductor Roadmap, Plans 1.4nm Chips By 2027
Samsung has announced that it is aiming to start manufacturing 1.4nm semiconductor chips by 2027. The company unveiled the roadmap during its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event in San Jose, US on Monday. The South Korean behemoth recently began mass producing 3nm process technology and had previously revealed plans to move to 2nm by 2025.
New Pixel 7 Leak Confirms Face Unlock & More
We’re only three days from the official announcement of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We already know a ton about these phones, but a few more leaks won’t hurt. Thanks to the TechDroider Twitter, we know that the Pixel 7 will have face unlock among other capabilities.
The Play Store Finally Gets A Tablet-Friendly Interface
Android hasn’t been the best platform for tablet users over the years, but Google has promised to change that. It looks like the company is delivering on that promise, as it’s optimizing more than 20 Google Apps for tablets. Now, the Google Play Store is getting its overdue tablet optimizations.
The Pixel Collection Is Shown Off In A New Teaser
We’re a mere three days away from the next Google Pixel event, so the Pixel Collection is the talk of the town. While we’re dealing with several leaks for the devices, (latest Pixel 7 leak) (latest Pixel Watch leak), Google is also releasing information on these new devices. The company just released a new teaser surrounding the Pixel Collection.
Pixel Watch 'Active Band' Hands-On Gives An Up-Close Look
Google is slated to launch the Pixel Watch this week at its upcoming Pixel hardware event on the 6th, but you can get an up-close look at the band thanks to these images. Droid Life was able to get a hold of a couple of the sport bands ahead of the watch’s release. As leaks from over the weekend have shown, Google has not only multiple strap and band options planned, but at least a couple more colors of the Pixel Watch sport band.
Google Announces The Nest Doorbell Wired With Unlimited Video Recording
Google has just announced the new Nest Doorbell Wired. This isn’t replacing the doorbell they announced last year, but instead, replacing the Nest Hello as a wired option. This doorbell is smaller than the Nest Doorbell battery, and that’s because, well, it doesn’t have a battery inside. Nest says that it is about 30% smaller, so it is able to fit in more narrow spaces outside of your home.
Check Out The Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Design
The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds are coming, and their design has just surfaced. These earbuds will become the company’s second pair of truly wireless earbuds, following the Nothing Ear (1). The Nothing Ear (Stick) design has been revealed via leaked renders. Kuba Wojciechowski, a developer, has shared four renders...
The Google Home App Just Got Fully Rebuilt, Public Preview Opens Soon [Updated]
Update: Nest has reached out to inform us that the original date for the public preview is not today, but rather, in “the coming weeks”. As always, we’ll keep you posted on when it does open up. Finally, rounding out today’s announcements from Nest, is a redesigned...
Detailed Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Spec Sheets Have Appeared
Detailed Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro spec sheets have appeared, revealing a lot of information. Both are included in an official-looking image, which has been shared by Yogesh Brar. Detailed Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro spec sheets appear online, and confirm face scanning. You can check out...
