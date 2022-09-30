Read full article on original website
Sheila Marie Kwiatkowski
1d ago
Oh my I can picture this frighting experience she made it there 10yrs. and thought she'd be OK again, but not in a mobile home!! it takes money to leave, she might not could afford it? all situations are different. Thank God she survived.
15
Jeanne Rossow
1d ago
I can't grasp the clothes ... even a pair of shorts and top? this individual, bless her heart, doesn't sound altogether all together.
10
Sheri Malinowski
1d ago
evacuate they gave everyone plenty bof time people just don't listen and then put others at risk having bto rescue them
19
