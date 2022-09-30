ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 76

Sheila Marie Kwiatkowski
1d ago

Oh my I can picture this frighting experience she made it there 10yrs. and thought she'd be OK again, but not in a mobile home!! it takes money to leave, she might not could afford it? all situations are different. Thank God she survived.

Reply(1)
15
Jeanne Rossow
1d ago

I can't grasp the clothes ... even a pair of shorts and top? this individual, bless her heart, doesn't sound altogether all together.

Reply
10
Sheri Malinowski
1d ago

evacuate they gave everyone plenty bof time people just don't listen and then put others at risk having bto rescue them

Reply
19
 

Daily Mail

Shameless teenage looters are handcuffed and forced to sit on the ground after stealing from Fort Myers stores that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian

A group of teenagers were handcuffed and detained by police in Fort Myers after allegedly looting from stores in an area devastated by Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter by a local reporter captured five teenagers being lectured by police as they hung their heads. Three of the youths were handcuffed.
FORT MYERS, FL
People

Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise

A 72-year-old man who attempted to drain his pool in the middle of Hurricane Ian has died, along with a 38-year-old man who hydroplaned during the storm The death toll continues to rise since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. A 72-year-old man from Deltona died after going outside to drain his pool, the Volusia County Sheriff's Department said in a release Thursday morning. Authorities believe he put a hose down a canal that was 30 feet wide in an attempt to drain the pool. The canal had "a...
DELTONA, FL
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
Daily Mail

'Send help': Florida woman's inflatable pool turns into a floating life raft as Hurricane Ian causes her living room to become submerged in flood water

A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video from her flooded living room in which she is floating on an inflatable paddling pool while begging for help. As high waters cause almost her entire living room to become submerged, the woman - named Beth - is able to remain afloat, sitting in the pool surrounded by floating bits of furniture.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
