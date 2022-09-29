ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

uci.edu

Cheng wins Joan Petersilia award

Assistant professor becomes first faculty member from UCI to receive prize named after campus legend. Named after a late and internationally famous alumna and professor of criminology, law & society at UC Irvine, the Joan Petersilia Outstanding Article Award had never been bestowed on a UCI scholar since the American Society of Criminology established the honor in 2008.
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

UCI Engineering Faculty Ranks Grow with Five New Members

Oct.3, 2022 – The UC Irvine Samueli School of Engineering is welcoming five new faculty members in 2022-23. The newly hired members are:. Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. Research Interests: computational protein engineering, therapeutics, biocatalysis, drug design, molecular simulation. Education: Ph.D., Rice University. Hayes, who most recently completed...
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

NIH funds collaboration to improve mental health treatment for Latinos

Irvine, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 – The National Institutes of Health is awarding nearly $4.7 million over five years to support research teams from University of California campuses in Irvine, Berkeley and San Francisco who are collaborating on a new project that will combine peer support with the use of a digital platform to better serve the mental health needs of Latino patients with limited English proficiency.
IRVINE, CA

