Cheng wins Joan Petersilia award
Assistant professor becomes first faculty member from UCI to receive prize named after campus legend. Named after a late and internationally famous alumna and professor of criminology, law & society at UC Irvine, the Joan Petersilia Outstanding Article Award had never been bestowed on a UCI scholar since the American Society of Criminology established the honor in 2008.
UCI Engineering Faculty Ranks Grow with Five New Members
Oct.3, 2022 – The UC Irvine Samueli School of Engineering is welcoming five new faculty members in 2022-23. The newly hired members are:. Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. Research Interests: computational protein engineering, therapeutics, biocatalysis, drug design, molecular simulation. Education: Ph.D., Rice University. Hayes, who most recently completed...
NIH funds collaboration to improve mental health treatment for Latinos
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 – The National Institutes of Health is awarding nearly $4.7 million over five years to support research teams from University of California campuses in Irvine, Berkeley and San Francisco who are collaborating on a new project that will combine peer support with the use of a digital platform to better serve the mental health needs of Latino patients with limited English proficiency.
Nancy and Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation give $2 million to UCI Health
Oct. 3, 2022, Irvine, Calif. – UCI Health is pleased to announce a $2 million gift that will benefit the emergency department in the new $1.3 billion UCI Health – Irvine medical campus being built on the corner of Jamboree Road and Birch Street in Irvine. The gift,...
