ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hadis, Minoo and Ghazaleh: the women victims of Iran's crackdown

"I am really hoping that in some years from now, after everything has changed, I will be happy to have been involved by taking part in this protest," Iranian woman Hadis Najafi, 22, said in a self-recorded video as she prepared to take to the streets. Shortly after recording the message to her phone, Najafi was killed while participating in a street protest on September 21 in Karaj, outside Tehran.
PROTESTS
AFP

Nobel Peace Prize could sound alarm over Ukraine war or climate

As speculation mounts ahead of Friday's much-anticipated Nobel Peace Prize announcement, observers suggest the committee may sound the alarm over the war in Ukraine or climate change. - "By giving the Peace Prize to climate change, the Nobel committee would have the unique possibility to say that the multiple crises the world is facing must be resolved together," said Oda Andersen Nyborg, head of the Norwegian Peace Council.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hossein Mahini
Person
Ali Karimi

Comments / 0

Community Policy