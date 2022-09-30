ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

US News and World Report

U.S. Federal Trade Commission Sues Pesticide Makers, Alleging Price Scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued two top pesticide manufacturers for allegedly entering into exclusive contracts with distributors that kept prices paid by farmers artificially high. The consumer watchdog agency was motivated to bring the case in part because rising costs and supply chain disruptions from...
AGRICULTURE
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
FOREIGN POLICY
seafoodsource.com

Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in

Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
AGRICULTURE
POLITICO

The U.S. and EU brace for Xi Jinping’s third-term challenge

Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just 17 days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for China-U.S.-EU relations through a discussion with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and French legislator Benjamin Haddad. We’ll also check under the hood of the Sept. 28-29 U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, scrutinize Mike Pompeo’s latest Taiwan independence declaration and profile the fourth in a series of books that assesses Xi’s hardline politics and personality.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term, which began Monday, with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November. One of the cases the justices will hear involves Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen studying in Paris. The Cal State Long Beach student was one of 130 people killed in Islamic State group attacks in November 2015. The attackers struck cafes, outside the French national stadium and inside the Bataclan theater. Gonzalez died in an attack at La Belle Equipe bistro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

USDA to spend $500M extending high-speed internet to rural America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, officials have said. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit...
INTERNET
The Atlantic

The Most Important Races of 2022 Aren’t for Congress

Kristen McDonald Rivet let out a big, slightly rueful laugh. “I was underestimating the level of national attention this race was going to get,” she told me. “In the extreme, I was underestimating it.”. A city commissioner in Bay City, Michigan, McDonald Rivet decided earlier this year...
BAY CITY, MI
CoinTelegraph

Binance signs MoU with Kazakhstan to fight financial crime

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan as a part of its global law enforcement training program. The program, which involves officials from regulatory and law enforcement organizations worldwide, aims to strengthen industry cooperation with national...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Taiwan’s military needs overhaul amid China threat, critics say

TAIPEI — As the Senate contemplates sending large sums of security assistance to Taiwan, independent defense analysts here are urging U.S. lawmakers to maximize their leverage at a sensitive time in cross-strait relations. They want Congress to convince Taiwanese officials to enact a series of defense overhauls — from increased civilian oversight of the Defense Ministry to changing how Taipei recruits and trains its military conscripts and volunteers.
FOREIGN POLICY

