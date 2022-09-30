HIGHLANDS – Two River residents beware, Halloween is coming to town early this year. On Oct. 7 and 8, the Highlands Horror Film Fest will showcase an array of talent, featuring creative productions from small film companies both local and international. The annual film festival was created to highlight originality and creativity across smaller film productions, offering a selection of 20 films over two evenings and a matinee on the afternoon of Oct. 8.

HIGHLANDS, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO