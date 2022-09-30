ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller

Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location

According to a report by The Acadiana Advocate, it appears that the Lafayette location of Pizzaville USA has closed. It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Is This The Place To Start A New Business? Lafayette Ranks 15th In The U.S. For New Businesses Per Capita

Lafayette seems to have fared a bit better than other places in the state economically, with sales tax revenue hitting $2.6 billion over the summer. Despite COVID-19 shutting down businesses had an impact on many local businesses, and despite economic worries over inflation, gas prices, and supply chain issues, the Lafayette business community appears to have done fairly well.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KPEL 96.5

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022

If you pay attention to news headlines, you likely have noticed the number of murders in Acadiana so far this year. There have been multiple shootings, hit-and-run incidents, and deaths that have happened this year. Even if you don’t constantly listen to or look at news stories you have probably...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say

Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jet Coffee Announces Third Location in Lafayette

A popular coffee shop is expanding and residents, like me, can’t wait. Jet Coffee announced that they are expanding to a third location in the Lafayette area. The third location of Jet Coffee will be a pretty special location, it will be the first rooftop coffee bar in the city.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajun Field#Heavy Traffic#Cajuns#Cajundome#South Alabama#Louisiana Comic Con#Reinhardt Drive#Congress Street
KPEL 96.5

The Wurst Biergarten Property Up for Lease in Downtown Lafayette

According to a recent real estate listing, a popular downtown Lafayette hangout space is up for grabs. Lafayette realtor Setareh Mirian-Delcambre listed the property at 537 Jefferson Street as a multi-level, mixed-use development opportunity for lease in the heart of downtown Lafayette. Currently, the space is home to The Wurst...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KPEL 96.5

Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life

Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette. According to Bernadette Lee with KPEL News, the fatal shooting happened around 10 a.m. and investigators were working to determine what happened in the case.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown

UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Northside High Student Arrested, Charged With Terrorizing After Making Violent Statements on Campus

A student at Northside High School was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and charged with Terrorizing. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, officers arrested the juvenile student for threats that were made on Monday (Oct. 3). Benoit says the student made violent statements, claiming that he would "shoot up the school."
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy