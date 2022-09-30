ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Voice of America

US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad

Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
In Escalation, North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan

Seoul, south korea — North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan, in an escalation not seen in years, prompting Tokyo to evacuate some residents in the northern prefectures of Hokkaido and Aomori on Tuesday morning. Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary, told reporters the missile was...
In China, Used Luxury Goods Growing in Popularity

China’s used luxury goods market is growing at a time when the economy is slowing down, market experts and business owners say. Buyers in China's $74-billion luxury goods market have historically purchased new products — not used ones. Zhu Tainiqi is the Shanghai-based founder of second-hand, or used,...
US, Philippine Forces Hold Combat Drills to Brace for Crisis

Manila, philippines — More than 2,500 U.S. and Philippine marines joined combat exercises Monday to respond to any crisis in a region long on tenterhooks over South China Sea territorial disputes and increasing tensions over Taiwan. The annual military drills are the first major exercise between the longtime treaty...
North Korea Sends Intermediate-range Missile over Japan

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile Tuesday that flew farther than any of the country’s earlier attempts. It was the first time since 2017 that a North Korean missile flew over Japan. The Japanese government warned people to move to a place of safety. Officials in Tokyo and Seoul...
US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Korean Missile Launch

In response to North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, on Wednesday the U.S. and South Korea ran precision bombing exercises and launched their own series of missiles. However, the Biden administration said it remained open to dialogue with Pyongyang. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Voice of America

Foreign Influence Campaigns Ramp Up to Target US Voters

Washington — U.S. voting systems appear to be safe and secure ahead of next month’s midterm elections, according to senior U.S. officials who warn the more pressing danger could be efforts by countries like Russia and China to convince Americans otherwise. Just as in past elections, multiple state...
Critics Fear Saudi Prince Seeks Legal Cover With PM Title

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom, where he already wields enormous power. The appointment by royal decree comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is debating whether the...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 3

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:00 a.m.: Countries across Europe are ramping up diplomatic pressure on Moscow in condemnation of Russia’s attempt to illegally annex an additional four Ukrainian regions through referendums widely seen as sham events, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
US Assails Iran for Crackdown on Protesters

The White House on Monday assailed Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab. “We’re alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities responding to university students’...
Pope Calls on Putin to Stop ‘Spiral of Violence’ in Ukraine

Pope Francis has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death" over the war in Ukraine. Francis's remarks, made on Sunday in his weekly public prayer on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, were some of the strongest he has made since the February 24 invasion.
Colombia, US Discuss More Drug Interception at Sea, Enhanced Intel Sharing

Bogota — Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday they discussed stepping up the interception of narcotics at sea and enhanced intelligence sharing on drug trafficking. Leftist former rebel Petro, who hosted Blinken in Bogota, has derided the U.S.-led war on drugs...
Stadium Tragedy Exposes Indonesia’s Troubled Soccer History

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people. The death...
Ukrainian Forces Make Gains in Kherson, a Region Putin Illegally Annexed Last Week

Ukrainian forces made further gains Monday in the Kherson region in the country's south, adding to their gains in the east in recent days as they push a counteroffensive against Russia to recapture lands Moscow's forces had claimed earlier in its seven-month invasion. Russia-installed officials in Kherson said Ukraine's military...
US Health Agency Ends Country-Specific COVID Travel Notices

Washington — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday it had ended its COVID-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments. In April, the CDC dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations, saying it would...
Latvia Prime Minister Wins Election

RIGA, Latvia — The center-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government. The results -- with 91% of districts counted -- mean Latvia should...
US Expected to Send Mobile Rocket Launchers to Ukraine in $625 Million Aid Package

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday. The package, expected to be announced as soon as...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What Kyiv Retaking Lyman Means

Why is retaking the city of Lyman important for Ukraine’s counteroffensives? Australia announced new sanctions against Russia after it annexed areas of Ukraine last week. Why those fleeing Russian mobilization orders, may not be safe in neighboring Belarus.
