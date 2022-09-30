Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Solomon Islands Says It Signed US-Pacific Island Accords After China References Removed
The Solomon Islands foreign minister says the country signed on to an agreement between the United States and its Pacific Island neighbors only after indirect references to China were removed. The U.S. and Pacific Island leaders signed an historic 11-point Declaration on U.S.-Pacific Partnership last week during a summit hosted...
Voice of America
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad
Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
Voice of America
In Escalation, North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan
Seoul, south korea — North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan, in an escalation not seen in years, prompting Tokyo to evacuate some residents in the northern prefectures of Hokkaido and Aomori on Tuesday morning. Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary, told reporters the missile was...
Voice of America
In China, Used Luxury Goods Growing in Popularity
China’s used luxury goods market is growing at a time when the economy is slowing down, market experts and business owners say. Buyers in China's $74-billion luxury goods market have historically purchased new products — not used ones. Zhu Tainiqi is the Shanghai-based founder of second-hand, or used,...
Voice of America
US, Philippine Forces Hold Combat Drills to Brace for Crisis
Manila, philippines — More than 2,500 U.S. and Philippine marines joined combat exercises Monday to respond to any crisis in a region long on tenterhooks over South China Sea territorial disputes and increasing tensions over Taiwan. The annual military drills are the first major exercise between the longtime treaty...
Voice of America
North Korea Sends Intermediate-range Missile over Japan
North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile Tuesday that flew farther than any of the country’s earlier attempts. It was the first time since 2017 that a North Korean missile flew over Japan. The Japanese government warned people to move to a place of safety. Officials in Tokyo and Seoul...
Voice of America
US, South Korea Fire Missiles into Sea in Response to North Korea
Seoul, south korea — The U.S. and South Korea fired a volley of missiles into the sea early Wednesday and staged a bombing drill in the Yellow Sea in response to North Korea's firing of an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said...
Voice of America
US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Korean Missile Launch
In response to North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, on Wednesday the U.S. and South Korea ran precision bombing exercises and launched their own series of missiles. However, the Biden administration said it remained open to dialogue with Pyongyang. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Voice of America
Foreign Influence Campaigns Ramp Up to Target US Voters
Washington — U.S. voting systems appear to be safe and secure ahead of next month’s midterm elections, according to senior U.S. officials who warn the more pressing danger could be efforts by countries like Russia and China to convince Americans otherwise. Just as in past elections, multiple state...
Voice of America
Critics Fear Saudi Prince Seeks Legal Cover With PM Title
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom, where he already wields enormous power. The appointment by royal decree comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is debating whether the...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 3
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:00 a.m.: Countries across Europe are ramping up diplomatic pressure on Moscow in condemnation of Russia’s attempt to illegally annex an additional four Ukrainian regions through referendums widely seen as sham events, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
Voice of America
US Assails Iran for Crackdown on Protesters
The White House on Monday assailed Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab. “We’re alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities responding to university students’...
Voice of America
Pope Calls on Putin to Stop ‘Spiral of Violence’ in Ukraine
Pope Francis has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death" over the war in Ukraine. Francis's remarks, made on Sunday in his weekly public prayer on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, were some of the strongest he has made since the February 24 invasion.
Voice of America
Colombia, US Discuss More Drug Interception at Sea, Enhanced Intel Sharing
Bogota — Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday they discussed stepping up the interception of narcotics at sea and enhanced intelligence sharing on drug trafficking. Leftist former rebel Petro, who hosted Blinken in Bogota, has derided the U.S.-led war on drugs...
Voice of America
Stadium Tragedy Exposes Indonesia’s Troubled Soccer History
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people. The death...
FIFA・
Voice of America
Ukrainian Forces Make Gains in Kherson, a Region Putin Illegally Annexed Last Week
Ukrainian forces made further gains Monday in the Kherson region in the country's south, adding to their gains in the east in recent days as they push a counteroffensive against Russia to recapture lands Moscow's forces had claimed earlier in its seven-month invasion. Russia-installed officials in Kherson said Ukraine's military...
Voice of America
US Health Agency Ends Country-Specific COVID Travel Notices
Washington — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday it had ended its COVID-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments. In April, the CDC dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations, saying it would...
Voice of America
Latvia Prime Minister Wins Election
RIGA, Latvia — The center-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government. The results -- with 91% of districts counted -- mean Latvia should...
Voice of America
US Expected to Send Mobile Rocket Launchers to Ukraine in $625 Million Aid Package
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday. The package, expected to be announced as soon as...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What Kyiv Retaking Lyman Means
Why is retaking the city of Lyman important for Ukraine’s counteroffensives? Australia announced new sanctions against Russia after it annexed areas of Ukraine last week. Why those fleeing Russian mobilization orders, may not be safe in neighboring Belarus.
