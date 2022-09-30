ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Harbor Beach, MI
City
Lexington, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
City
Port Austin, MI
Harbor Beach, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Government
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Water Sports#Fresh Water#In The Water#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Great Lakes#Kayaks#Travel Destinations#Thumbwind Com#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy