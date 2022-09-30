ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

2022 Lubbock Music Now Album Now Available for Download

Do you want to listen to some local Lubbock artists but don't know where to start? This album is for you. The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase. This album is 18 new tracks available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming services. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

13 Things That Banner Over Lubbock Could’ve Said

I can't believe this was ever a thing. A week ago, someone decided to fly a banner on the back of a plane over Jones AT&T Stadium during the Texas Tech-Texas game. It was either a very poorly designed banner, or many people didn't get to take proper note of what it said.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Metalcore Legends Hatebreed Return to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom

For those who love it heavy, Hatebreed is a guaranteed good time. Every time I've ever seen Hatebreed (which I believe to be three times), it's been a rowdy, loud and overwhelmingly positive experience. If Hatebreed are magicians, their magical power is possession; you'll find your body thrashing and your head banging before you even realize that the music has taken you over.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Resident Doesn’t Know What This “Hamster” Is

Many of us Lubbock natives are very familiar with this little friend. They're everywhere. We even have a little town where you can go watch these little fellers. I love them. They're so small and cute and they pop in and out of their little holes and I want to take one home and call it Randy and take care of it forever and be its friend.
LUBBOCK, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door

I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Win VIP Tickets to Nightmare On 19th Street on Halloween Night

Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

