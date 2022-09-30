Read full article on original website
2022 Lubbock Music Now Album Now Available for Download
Do you want to listen to some local Lubbock artists but don't know where to start? This album is for you. The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase. This album is 18 new tracks available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming services. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced.
13 Things That Banner Over Lubbock Could’ve Said
I can't believe this was ever a thing. A week ago, someone decided to fly a banner on the back of a plane over Jones AT&T Stadium during the Texas Tech-Texas game. It was either a very poorly designed banner, or many people didn't get to take proper note of what it said.
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
Metalcore Legends Hatebreed Return to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom
For those who love it heavy, Hatebreed is a guaranteed good time. Every time I've ever seen Hatebreed (which I believe to be three times), it's been a rowdy, loud and overwhelmingly positive experience. If Hatebreed are magicians, their magical power is possession; you'll find your body thrashing and your head banging before you even realize that the music has taken you over.
Lubbock’s Aloha BBQ Posts New Announcement That Might Make You Cry
I've been waiting for Aloha BBQ to open back up. The staff took some time off for summer vacation, and that's totally understandable. Have you ever seen how dang long the line there gets? Those folks work their butts off to keep up with demand, and they definitely deserved a relaxing summer vacation.
Lubbock Restaurant Offers a Limited-Time Pennywise Cocktail
Calling all Halloween lovers in Lubbock, this new cocktail is for you. I heard the awesome news that a local restaurant was offering a limited-time cocktail so I had to check it out for you guys. I'm happy to say it lives up to the hype. If you're looking for...
Win a 4-Pack to the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival in Lubbock, TX
We've got a tasty giveaway. The Tacos & Tequila Music Festival, featuring Collective Soul, the Toadies, Bowling for Soup and Texas Hippie Coalition, roars into Lubbock, Texas on November 5th, 2022. Wanna be at the show with three of your best buddies? Here's your shot. We're giving away a 4-pack...
New Lubbock Resident Doesn’t Know What This “Hamster” Is
Many of us Lubbock natives are very familiar with this little friend. They're everywhere. We even have a little town where you can go watch these little fellers. I love them. They're so small and cute and they pop in and out of their little holes and I want to take one home and call it Randy and take care of it forever and be its friend.
earnthenecklace.com
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Insane Hurricane Ian Footage Makes Lubbock Flash Flooding Look Like Child’s Play
All of the Hurricane Ian footage circulating the internet right now really puts things in perspective. We're used to complaining about storms and flash flooding in Lubbock, but within a day or two things are back to normal here. You'd never even know it rained. This time-lapse video of the...
New Lubbock Food Truck ‘Texas Street Heat’ Offers Unique Cajun Dishes
I'm a pretty adventurous person, so I was thrilled to try something totally new to me this weekend: Texas Street Heat, a food truck that's only been operating in Lubbock for about two months. I know the buzz is about to go way off for this particular truck. I also...
We Found a Hidden Paradise for West Texas Wine Lovers in Brownfield
Sometimes we tend to forget that there's life outside of the loop here in West Texas, and that there are many hidden jewels that we don't hear about every single day. It's at those moments when just getting in the car and heading out for a short drive can point you in the direction of paradise.
A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door
I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
Win VIP Tickets to Nightmare On 19th Street on Halloween Night
Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
KCBD
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
Where to Watch the Extremely Gory ‘Terrifier 2′ Movie in Lubbock
Horror movies and clowns have a very special relationship. Just when you think cinematic creepy clowns couldn't get creepier, here comes Art the Clown, with his mime-y getup, rotten teeth and jaunty wee top hat. It's a *chef's kiss* look for even the most discerning horror clown fan. Art the...
Texas Tech-University of Texas Rivalry Continues in a Lubbock Produce Section
Don't tell Texas Tech fans that the game is over; they're still doing what they can to support the home team. I still can't believe "horns down" is a thing. Now, I'm not necessarily saying "horns down" is a bad thing. It's just crazy that it'll get you an unsportsmanlike penalty when you're playing the University of Texas. That's just plain ridiculous.
We Know What’s Opening At The Old Lubbock Schlotzsky’s On Indiana
We were all sad to see the Schlotzsky's on Indiana Avenue close, but I have some good news on what is coming next. That Schlotzsky's closed a while ago. I noticed that they've torn down the building, and we finally know why. A Scooter's Coffee is coming there and it...
