ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Taking stock of Ian's devastation, Biden pledges full support to Florida, South Carolina

By Alexander Nazaryan, Yahoo News
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKXe1_0iHB8N6b00

WASHINGTON — Warning that Hurricane Ian was "likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history," President Biden pledged full support to the residents of southwest Florida, , and South Carolina, .

“It's going to take months, years to rebuild,” Biden said, speaking from the White House. “And our hearts go out to all those folks whose lives have been absolutely devastated by the storm.”

The hurricane , a number that is expected to rise, and over 1 million residents of the state . As it traveled towards South Carolina, Ian lost, , speed.

Biden approved last week. On Thursday, as Florida began the painful process of recovery and South Carolina braced for the storm, Biden also issued for Florida, targeting nine counties. He also approved . Together, these designations will provide state and local governments with reimbursements from the federal government for storm recovery costs that are .

“I just want the people of Florida to know: We see what you’re going through, and we’re with you,” Biden said, outlining other federal efforts in response to Ian, including the deployment of mobile telecommunications equipment to restore cellular service. The Biden administration has sent 2,000 “federal response personnel” to Florida, as well as 400 members of the Army Corps of Engineers who will examine the state of storm-damaged infrastructure like bridges.

The White House also said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was already moving to house storm survivors who lost their homes to Ian’s punishing winds and rains.

“Every single minute counts,” Biden said Friday. He said he had spoken with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida “on multiple occasions” in recent days and with Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina on Friday morning. He also pleaded with South Carolinians to listen to local officials, who have been urging residents of low-lying coastal areas to evacuate.

Biden was a senior senator from Delaware when Hurricane Katrina slammed into Louisiana, catching both local officials and then-President George W. Bush by surprise. Seven years later, as the vice president of the United States, Biden watched as President Obama responded to Superstorm Sandy with widely-praised compassion.

Now, as president, Biden is dealing with the most powerful hurricane to have come along during his administration. And even as he vowed that help would flow from Washington as long as necessary, he acknowledged that the scenes of devastation emerging from Florida were difficult to see — and will, for many, be just as difficult to forget.

“America’s heart is literally breaking,” Biden said.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

White House makes it (almost) official: Biden 'intends to run in 2024'

WASHINGTON — Almost as soon as he won the presidency in 2020, : Would he run again in 2024?. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre . In doing so, however, she only deepened the confusion about the president's political future that has been especially acute in recent weeks, with contradictory reports fueling the unrelenting speculation about the upcoming presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden heads into Florida hurricane clean-up zone -- and opponent's territory

President Joe Biden makes a politically charged visit Wednesday to inspect the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida while also presenting a united front despite bitter disagreements with Republican critic and potential 2024 opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has been a caustic critic, as he builds his brand of muscular right-wing politics in a bid to replace Trump as the biggest name in the Republican party.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Son's images show him rescuing Mom from Ian's floodwaters

In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. In another, she lies just above the waterline on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another, she's being pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue nearly complete.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Hurricane Ian was less a natural disaster than a human-made one. We must stop building on swamps

Remember when Donald Trump reportedly suggested that we nuke hurricanes in order to stop them hitting the United States? That idea was obviously ludicrous and got rightly ridiculed. Ultimately, however, Trump’s ideas weren’t much more absurd than the accepted status quo in the US – which is to build large amounts of housing on land vulnerable to natural disasters. Fantasies of nuking hurricanes are ultimately just as ridiculous as fantasies that millions of people can move on to paved-over swampland in the most hurricane-ravaged state in the US without disaster striking.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ron Desantis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

'We must defeat them': Oath Keepers messages urged members to fight to keep Trump in power

As early as the day after the Nov. 3, 2020, election won by Joe Biden, members of the Oath Keepers militia group began discussing possible efforts to block Biden’s accession to the White House, using violence if necessary, according to evidence presented at the federal trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four of his alleged associates.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
128K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy