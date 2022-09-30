Read full article on original website
Anthony Bourdain final texts before death revealed: ‘I hate being famous’
Anthony Bourdain struggled with fame and heartbreak in the days leading up to his death by suicide, a new book reveals. In an unauthorized biography titled “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” journalist Charles Leerhsen includes text messages sent by the late celebrity chef in his final days that give insight into his mindset. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who had become one of his close confidants, per an excerpt published by the New York Times. “I am lonely and living in constant...
Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book
Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
James Gunn ‘finally’ marries ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn got hitched! The filmmaker and Jennifer Holland have “finally” tied the knot after seven years together. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world,” the groom gushed via Instagram on Friday. “And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” Gunn, 56, went on to write. “And also, yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown.” Holland, 35, commented, “I love you @jamesgunn !” In a post of her own, the “Peacemaker” star wrote that she was “bursting at the seams” with gratitude after the “seamless and stunningly...
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Column: 'Blonde' and the new Anthony Bourdain book are suicide whodunits in which the answer is obvious
We say we understand that mental illness is real, but when people with histories of depression, addiction or alcoholism die via suicide we wonder how it could happen.
Mila Kunis opens up about childhood move from Ukraine to New York - and why she hates pizza
Mila Kunis has opened up about her family’s move from Ukraine to the United States when she was just seven years old, and why she now hates pizza as a result.The Black Swan actor, 39, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday evening, where she spoke about her brief stay in New York City after she left her home of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine.“I was born in Ukraine but when I came to the states, I came through New York,” she said, with cheers from the audience. This week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown...
Adrien Brody says 'Blonde' is supposed to be a 'traumatic experience' and defends the film against critics
Some critics slammed "Blonde," which hit Netflix on Wednesday, as exploitative based on intense scenes shown in the film.
Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Suggests He Might Have Fed a Neighbor Human Meat
If you consume any true crime content, you'll inevitably hear the phrase, "They were quiet and kept to themselves." That was mostly true of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, whose many acts of brutality are being told in the fictionalized Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. By far his...
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
Michael Shnayerson to Pen ‘Unauthorized’ Larry Gagosian Biography Published by Simon & Schuster Imprint
Michael Shnayerson, the noted art-world chronicler and longtime Vanity Fair contributing editor, will add another biography to his oeuvre, one that is likely to be hotly anticipated. This one will be about mega-dealer Larry Gagosian, whose empire of 19 galleries spans New York to London to Paris to Hong Kong. After publishing Boom: Mad Money, Mega Dealers and the Rise of Contemporary Art, a 2019 book about the rapid growth of the art market, Shnayerson will now turn his attention to one of that tome’s main subjects. His biography is being billed as “unauthorized.” The book does not currently have a title...
Suleika Dawson recalls ‘zigzagging’ years-long affair with author John Le Carre
A woman who claims to have had a years-long affair with the late John Le Carre, whose real name was David Cornwell, has revealed intimate details about their relationship in a new book.Suleika Dawson, which is not her real name, said she first met Cornwell when he was 50 years old and that they were together for a total of 30 months, first for two years between 1983 and 1985, and for another six months in 1999.The novelist, whose book is titled The Secret Heart – John Le Carre: An Intimate Memoir, told The Times that she was “the...
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Brando's "Godfather" Oscar, dead at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American civil rights activist best known for declining Marlon Brando's best actor Oscar for "The Godfather" in 1973, has died at the age of 75, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and her family announced late Sunday. She died peacefully at home in Marin...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Displayed Subtle Stress Release Gesture Following Queen’s Emotional Funeral
Prince Harry showed a quick stress release gesture after enduring an emotional day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to one expert.
Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis fears people have ‘become desensitized’ to news
Mila Kunis fears people are becoming numb to the seemingly endless cascade of depressing news. “I think lots of things get normalized,” the Ukrainian-born actress told Page Six at Thursday’s premiere of “Luckiest Girl Alive,” regarding Russia’s invasion of her home country. “That’s the unfortunate truth of the times that we’re living in,” the “That ’70s Show” alum, who left Ukraine with her family at age 7, continued. “We’ve normalized a lot of news reports, and we become desensitized to a lot of things that are happening in the world.” The Golden Globe nominee, 39, added that she believes the invasion has...
A Ballet of Lepers by Leonard Cohen review – violent literary beginnings
Long before he wrote Famous Blue Raincoat or Last Year’s Man, Leonard Cohen already knew – with painful exactness – who he wanted to be. In a short story dating from 1957, collected here for the first time, he details his 13-year-old self’s “heroic vision” of a charismatic future persona: “I was a man in the middle-twenties, raincoated, battered hat pulled low above intense eyes, a history of injustice in his heart, a face too noble for revenge, walking the night along some wet boulevard, followed by the sympathy of countless audiences.”
The Andy Warhol Case That Could Wreck American Art
In the late 1970s and early ’80s, Lynn Goldsmith, a polymath skilled as a photographer and a musician, took pictures of many of the period’s prominent rock stars, including the Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, the Police, Talking Heads, and Prince. Some images are in vivid color, and others in black and white. Some were taken in unrecognizable, decontextualized spots; others were shot on rooftops in the heart of Manhattan, with New York City’s architecture providing the backdrop. All of them have the lush, analog softness of film, and, especially if viewed together as an entire collection, evoke a specific era in music and in the city.
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
FBI Suspected Marilyn Monroe of Leaking Nuclear Secrets to Russia, Documentary Claims
Two divisive netflix projects have brought two very different figures from the past back into the news this week. The first to debut was the confusingly-titled limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which sparked a renewed interest in the atrocities committed by infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is an example of the brand undermining the mission
It doesn't take a dedicated Ryan Murphy aficionado to understand why Jeffrey Dahmer appeals to him as a drama subject. The nature of Dahmer's singularly horrific crimes, several of which are studiously dramatized in Netflix's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," made him an international sideshow after he was finally caught in 1991.
